Can Charlie Woods attempt The Open Championship 2024 qualification? Eligibility explored

On Thursday, 15-year-old Charlie Woods failed to qualify for the U.S Open. During a local qualifying event, he shot over-par 81 which ended his chances of qualification. Charlie finished at the bottom of the leaderboard and required a top-5 finish if he was to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

However, now that Charlie Woods hasn't qualified for the U.S. Open, there are questions about whether he can attempt to qualify for The Open Championship 2024. To understand the same, it's important to have a clear idea of how golfers can qualify for The Open Championship.

The ways golfers can qualify for the prestigious tournament is through performance-based exemptions, rankings, and tour-based exemptions. Unfortunately, Charlie does not seem to tick mark any of the above-mentioned criteria yet.

Apart from that, Charlie's age is another important factor that one has to take into consideration. While the Open Championship does not necessarily mention age criteria, given Charlie is just 15, it might be too much pressure for him to handle the rigorous demands of the Open Championship.

Hence, given all these conditions, the possibility of Charlie Woods competing at the Open Championship is extremely bleak. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how he progresses in his career.

Charlie Woods' legendary father Tiger Woods also had to face disappointment earlier this month

Unlike Charlie Woods who is still not established in the world of golf, Tiger Woods is already a seasoned veteran with several years of experience and championship wins under his belt. However, all these attributes didn't make a difference when Tiger participated in the Masters earlier this month.

Even though Tiger played the first two rounds at the Masters decently, he had a disastrous Round 3. After four rounds at the Augusta National Golf Club, Woods was in 60th position with a score of 5-over par 77. Overall, he concluded the tournament with 16-over par.

This performance was indeed disappointing, given the caliber the 48-year-old has. However, it's also understandable that after a major accident in 2021, Woods hasn't been able to play the way he once did. This is reflected in some of his recent performances.

Hence, in the coming months, it won't be surprising to see him play one tournament a month, something he said he wanted to do in December. If Woods does end up playing one tournament a month, he will most likely return at the PGA Championship in May. Until then, it will be worth following updates surrounding the father and son.