Can Dustin Johnson win LIV Golf Singapore? Golfer's odds and top competition

Dustin Johnson has gotten off to a sluggish start in 2023 but is now looking to make improvements with the LIV Golf Singapore event. In his four previous starts on the LIV Tour, he has finished 37th, 13th, 8th, and 10th, in addition to a poor T48 performance at the Masters.

On the other hand, now that we are well into the season, we anticipate that DJ will begin to find his groove. He shot 71 in the opening round of the tournament that was held in Australia the week before. But he came back strong over the weekend, shooting 64 and 67, and sneaking into the top 10 overall.

From a statistical point of view, Dustin Johnson's performance at The Grove was encouraging. As his game improved to the point where he ranked fourth for the week in Fairways Hit and third in Birdies, it was clear that he was making progress.

The beginning to his Masters campaign wasn't quite as disheartening as it first appeared to be. At Augusta, he improved his score by more than three strokes on the approach, and he improved his score by two strokes off the tee, but he just couldn't buy a putt.

Dustin Johnson's odds and competition at LIV Golf Singapore

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day One

This week, golfers who are at their best from the tee to the green and who can dial in their longer irons will have a significant advantage.

The top-5 betting favorites before the LIV Golf Singapore event began are (via Rotoballer):

Cameron Smith: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Joaquin Niemann: +1400

Patrick Reed: +1400

Dustin Johnson: +1400

In 2022, Dustin Johnson was without a doubt the player with the highest talent for LIV. Getting him to +1400 when his game is rounding back into form feels like a bargain and like a nice position to 'buy low' on the star. There has never been a better chance to 'buy low' on the hero than right now.

Big-hitting Johnson is not only one of the most notable players in golf, but has also shown that he is the most formidable competitor during the first season of the LIV Golf Invitational in 2022.

This accomplishment solidified Johnson's status as one of the most prominent players in the sport. It was one of the most exciting shots of the first season when he made an eagle putt to win a three-man playoff in Boston.

His 4Aces GC team has won four regular-season tournaments in addition to the Team Championship. He triumphed over the competition throughout the year to emerge victorious as the Individual Champion.

In addition, he was awarded the title of Team Champion for the entire season. In his first 15 years as a professional, he has already won competitions in 14 of those 15 years, including two major championships (the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters).

Poll : 0 votes