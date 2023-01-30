John Daly and Tiger Woods have achieved a lot in their careers. While Tiger Woods is an 82-time winner on the Tour, including 15 major victories, Daly has been on Tour for a long time and has two Major wins.

One common thing between the two is that both have sons who seem equally interested in golf, and fans look at them as prospects. Several times, they have faced each other at the PNC Championships, where glimpses of their talent were on display.

The question arises: Can John Daly II be Charlie Woods' biggest competition? Let's look at the comparison between the two.

John Daly II

Team Daly created the then tournament record in the 2021 PNC Championship

John Daly II has been involved in golf from an early age. At six years old, he demonstrated a love for the sport. At 10, he participated in tournaments and accompanied his father to significant events globally.

Before attending the University of Arkansas, he was named the 2021 Second Team Rolex Junior All-American and received an honorable mention as a Rolex Jr All-American in 2020. By August 2021, he was ranked 29th by the Rolex American Junior Golf Association. Furthermore, the AJGA named him the third-ranked junior in Florida.

In May 2020, Daly Jr. came in second place at the Dai Junior Golf Invitational held at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana. The tournament featured 33 of the country's top high school male golfers. From September 2020 to July 2021, John had seven finishes in the top ten of AJGA tournaments.

With his dad, John Daly, he won the 2021 PNC Challenge with a then-record-breaking score of 27 under par for 36 holes, beating Team Woods by a two-stroke margin.

Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods displayed a few of his golf skills during several PNC Championship events.

Charlie Woods won a junior golf tournament in Palm City, Florida. However, he gained widespread attention when he competed in the 2020 PNC Championship alongside his father, Tiger Woods. The following year, the pair returned to the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, where Charlie stole the show. The duo finished second, two strokes behind John Daly and John Daly II, with a score of 25 under.

Team Woods set a record for the most consecutive birdies during the tournament, making 11 in a row in the final round. Junior Woods displayed excellent shotmaking skills and mental strength, seeming to be in the zone and immune to distractions.

Charlie Woods has competed in four Junior PGA Tour South Florida events and four Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events. On the South Florida Tour, he placed 22nd, 40th, 23rd, and 28th. His finishes were tied for second, first, tenth, and first on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

Bookmakers have placed odds of 1500 to 1 on him winning a major before the age of 22, following in his father's footsteps, who won his first major at the age of 21 years, three months, and 14 days when he took down the 1997 Masters.

However, Charlie still has a long road ahead of him. Reports have placed him at t-135 in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, with an average score of 83.

When will Charlie face John Daly II next?

Charlie Woods and John Daly have previously faced each other in three PNC Championships. It doesn't seem like they will meet each other anytime before the 2023 PNC Championship, which will happen later this year.

