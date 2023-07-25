Can Justin Thomas qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs? Golfer’s odds explored

Justin Thomas had an abysmal outing at the Open Championship 2023. He happened to miss the cut at the fourth and final major of the season. However, he will be hopeful for redemption at the upcoming 3M Open 2023.

With the PGA Tour 2022-23 season coming close to ending in the course of the next two weeks, a number of golfers will shift their focus to the upcoming post-season events. One of them included the exhilarating FedEx Cup.

The playoff tournament will see the top 70 golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Then the top 50 players will play in the BMW Championship, followed by the top 30 competing in the Tour Championship (rankings as per season-long standings).

Justin Thomas at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

As for Justin Thomas, his chances to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs are quite slim. He is currently ranked 75th in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season standings. As per a PGA Tour article, his odds to qualify for the playoffs are 40.4 percent.

The world no. 24 needs to have a really good outing at the 3M Open and the following Wyndham Championship to secure a spot in the upcoming post-season tournament.

"My record is my best argument" - Justin Thomas is still optimistic to get a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup 2023

The two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas had an atrocious 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. In the majors, he missed the cut in three of the four events, including the most recent, The Open Championship.

After missing the cut at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Thomas spoke in an interview and shared that he wants to make it to the Ryder Cup 2023 team. He emphasized him trying 'too hard' to get a spot. As Golf Digest quoted, he said:

"I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything. I'm probably honestly trying too hard to do it. It reminds me a lot of my first or second year on tour. I've tried so hard to make that team for the first time. I'm in a very similar position."

Justin Thomas had been part of two US Ryder Cup teams in his career. The star golfer, despite having tough times at golf courses, emphasized his records being the best argument for a captain's pick for the upcoming biennial event.

"I would like to think that my record is my best argument. I love the team events. I thrive in them. I just enjoy it. Playing with a partner could kind of ease me a little bit, relax me."

This season had really been difficult for a player like Justin Thomas. He used to be an automatic pick for Ryder Cups until now. However, according to him, this would be the first time, since debuting at the biennial event, he has to depend on the captain's pick.

Although as of now, he will next be seen playing at the 3M Open 2023, interestingly, for the first time in his career. He is the third top-ranked golfer (24th) in the OWGR, behind Cameron Young (15th) and Tony Finau (19th), on the field of TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.