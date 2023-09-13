Can Max Homa make it a three-peat at 2023 Fortinet Championship? Golfer’s odds explored

Max Homa will be teeing off at the Fortinet Championship as the defending champion. More than that, he comes in as the winner of the previous two editions of the tournament. His bid for a third consecutive victory in Napa Valley may seem like too much. Still, it's not impossible.

The member of the American team that, in two weeks, will be fighting for the Ryder Cup is among the favorites to win at the Silverado Resort. In fact, not a few specialized sites have Max Homa as the player with the best chance to win the title, even if it is the third in a row.

Such is the case of the media Read The Line, which gives Max Homa +750 as his chances of winning, well above the second-best option, Justin Thomas (+1600).

According to the official website of the PGA Tour, Homa is, by far, the player in the field with the best results in the last five tournaments. In that period, Homa had a line of T12 > T10 > T6 > T5 > T9, with 20 rounds played (the most, tied with three other golfers).

In addition, according to Odds Checker, the best options to obtain a good result at Silverado Resort are for the players with the best performance in the Stroke Gained (SG): Off The Tee and SG: tee To Green statistics, in which Max Homa has a remarkable performance.

Homa is 21st in the Fortinet Championship field in SG: Off The Tee (0.38) and 19th in SG: Tee To Green (0.57). The difference is that he is also one of the most stable in the rest of the game parameters. This is reflected in the fact that he is the second-best player in the field in SG: Total (1.06) in his last five tournaments.

Other players with options besides Max Homa

The Read The Line media itself reflects that of the last 10 champions of the Fortinet Championship, seven had options to win in the +5000 range. For that reason, it assigns real options for obtaining a good result to golfers with +4000 chances.

That value includes nine other players, in addition to the aforementioned Max Homa and Justin Thomas. They are:

Sahith Theegala +1600

Cam Davis +2000

Beau Hossler +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Eric Cole +3000

Andrew Putnam +3500

Brendon Todd +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Lucas Herbert +4000

Among them, the one who had the most exponential growth over the previous season was Theegala. The rising star suffered three cuts in his last five starts, but closed out the previous season very well, with T13 and T15 in the first two postseason tournaments.

Should the prediction of a Homa victory come true, he would be the first player to win the Fortinet Championship three times.