Can Paige Spiranac’s team win the Creator Classic at Philly? Odds explored

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 07, 2025 16:54 GMT
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac’s odds at Creator Classic - Source: Getty

Paige Spiranac is competing in the Creator Classic at Philly today (May 7) on the eve of the Truist Championship. The tournament will consist of four, three-person teams featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators.

Spiranac will be headlining the field at Creator Classic. She is part of Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect's team for this event, along with Matt Scharff. Team Toney has odds of +600 going into the event and is the least favorite to win the event.

The other three teams, Team Richards (+150), Team Brownlee (+250) and Team Lowry (+400) have better odds going into the tournament.

Toney has faced some struggles in the initial Creator Classic during the Tour Championship in August. So he will be hoping to bounce back today and have a good finish. He will need support from his teammates Spiranac and Matt Scharff.

Paige Spiranac did not compete in the Creator Classic at East Lake in August 2024 and then worked as a broadcaster at the recent TPC Sawgrass. Scharff, the newest Good Good player, will join them and will be competing in the event for the first time.

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic - Source: Getty

The players will compete on holes 10 to 17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format, and after the conclusion of play, the top two teams will play the 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff.

Here are all the teams and players competing in the Creator Classic at Philly:

Team Toney

  • Tyler Toney, captain
  • Matt Scharff
  • Paige Spiranac

Team Richards

  • Josh Richards, captain
  • Brad Dalke
  • Erik Anders Lang

Team Brownlee

  • Marques Brownlee, captain
  • Sean Walsh
  • Sabrina Andolpho

Team Lowry

  • Kyle Lowry, captain
  • Josh Kelley
  • Claire Hogle

The tournament is all set to begin on Wednesday (May 7) and will be live stremaed on PGA Tour's Youtube Channel from 4 pm to 7 pm ET.

How did Paige Spiranac perform at the 2024 Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac competed in the first Creator Classic event in August at East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship. She competed in the event and had an average performance as she carded +2 for the event after eight holes and failed to qualify for the event.

Meanwhile, Luke Kown won the first Creator Classic as he remained 1 under in the playoff hole after remaining two under after the first eight holes.

Here's the leaderboard of the first Creator Classic event from the East Lake Golf Club during the 2024 Tour Championship:

  1. Luke Kwon: 1-under
  2. Wesley Bryan: 2-under
  3. Roger Steele: 1-under
  4. Sean Walsh: 1-under
  5. Brad Dalke: even
  6. Micah Morris: even
  7. Peter Finch: even
  8. George Bryan IV: 1-over
  9. Paige Spiranac: 2-over
  10. Gabby Golfgirl: 3-over
  11. Mason Nutt: 4-over
  12. Aimee Cho: 4-over
  13. Fat Perez: 5-over
  14. Garrett Clark: 6-over
  15. Mac Boucher: 7-over
  16. Tyler Toney: 10-over
