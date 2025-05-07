Can Paige Spiranac’s team win the Creator Classic at Philly? Odds explored

Paige Spiranac is competing in the Creator Classic at Philly today (May 7) on the eve of the Truist Championship. The tournament will consist of four, three-person teams featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators.
Spiranac will be headlining the field at Creator Classic. She is part of Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect's team for this event, along with Matt Scharff. Team Toney has odds of +600 going into the event and is the least favorite to win the event.
The other three teams, Team Richards (+150), Team Brownlee (+250) and Team Lowry (+400) have better odds going into the tournament.
Toney has faced some struggles in the initial Creator Classic during the Tour Championship in August. So he will be hoping to bounce back today and have a good finish. He will need support from his teammates Spiranac and Matt Scharff.
Paige Spiranac did not compete in the Creator Classic at East Lake in August 2024 and then worked as a broadcaster at the recent TPC Sawgrass. Scharff, the newest Good Good player, will join them and will be competing in the event for the first time.
The players will compete on holes 10 to 17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format, and after the conclusion of play, the top two teams will play the 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff.
Here are all the teams and players competing in the Creator Classic at Philly:
Team Toney
- Tyler Toney, captain
- Matt Scharff
- Paige Spiranac
Team Richards
- Josh Richards, captain
- Brad Dalke
- Erik Anders Lang
Team Brownlee
- Marques Brownlee, captain
- Sean Walsh
- Sabrina Andolpho
Team Lowry
- Kyle Lowry, captain
- Josh Kelley
- Claire Hogle
The tournament is all set to begin on Wednesday (May 7) and will be live stremaed on PGA Tour's Youtube Channel from 4 pm to 7 pm ET.
How did Paige Spiranac perform at the 2024 Creator Classic?
Paige Spiranac competed in the first Creator Classic event in August at East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship. She competed in the event and had an average performance as she carded +2 for the event after eight holes and failed to qualify for the event.
Meanwhile, Luke Kown won the first Creator Classic as he remained 1 under in the playoff hole after remaining two under after the first eight holes.
Here's the leaderboard of the first Creator Classic event from the East Lake Golf Club during the 2024 Tour Championship:
- Luke Kwon: 1-under
- Wesley Bryan: 2-under
- Roger Steele: 1-under
- Sean Walsh: 1-under
- Brad Dalke: even
- Micah Morris: even
- Peter Finch: even
- George Bryan IV: 1-over
- Paige Spiranac: 2-over
- Gabby Golfgirl: 3-over
- Mason Nutt: 4-over
- Aimee Cho: 4-over
- Fat Perez: 5-over
- Garrett Clark: 6-over
- Mac Boucher: 7-over
- Tyler Toney: 10-over