Can Paige Spiranac’s team win the Creator Classic at Philly? Odds explored

Paige Spiranac is competing in the Creator Classic at Philly today (May 7) on the eve of the Truist Championship. The tournament will consist of four, three-person teams featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators.

Ad

Spiranac will be headlining the field at Creator Classic. She is part of Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect's team for this event, along with Matt Scharff. Team Toney has odds of +600 going into the event and is the least favorite to win the event.

The other three teams, Team Richards (+150), Team Brownlee (+250) and Team Lowry (+400) have better odds going into the tournament.

Toney has faced some struggles in the initial Creator Classic during the Tour Championship in August. So he will be hoping to bounce back today and have a good finish. He will need support from his teammates Spiranac and Matt Scharff.

Ad

Trending

Paige Spiranac did not compete in the Creator Classic at East Lake in August 2024 and then worked as a broadcaster at the recent TPC Sawgrass. Scharff, the newest Good Good player, will join them and will be competing in the event for the first time.

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic - Source: Getty

The players will compete on holes 10 to 17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format, and after the conclusion of play, the top two teams will play the 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff.

Ad

Here are all the teams and players competing in the Creator Classic at Philly:

Team Toney

Tyler Toney, captain

Matt Scharff

Paige Spiranac

Team Richards

Josh Richards, captain

Brad Dalke

Erik Anders Lang

Team Brownlee

Marques Brownlee, captain

Sean Walsh

Sabrina Andolpho

Team Lowry

Kyle Lowry, captain

Josh Kelley

Claire Hogle

The tournament is all set to begin on Wednesday (May 7) and will be live stremaed on PGA Tour's Youtube Channel from 4 pm to 7 pm ET.

How did Paige Spiranac perform at the 2024 Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac competed in the first Creator Classic event in August at East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship. She competed in the event and had an average performance as she carded +2 for the event after eight holes and failed to qualify for the event.

Ad

Meanwhile, Luke Kown won the first Creator Classic as he remained 1 under in the playoff hole after remaining two under after the first eight holes.

Here's the leaderboard of the first Creator Classic event from the East Lake Golf Club during the 2024 Tour Championship:

Luke Kwon: 1-under Wesley Bryan: 2-under Roger Steele: 1-under Sean Walsh: 1-under Brad Dalke: even Micah Morris: even Peter Finch: even George Bryan IV: 1-over Paige Spiranac: 2-over Gabby Golfgirl: 3-over Mason Nutt: 4-over Aimee Cho: 4-over Fat Perez: 5-over Garrett Clark: 6-over Mac Boucher: 7-over Tyler Toney: 10-over

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More