Creator Classic at Philly Cricket: Field, format, and more details explored

The Creator Classic, at Philly Cricket Club, is all set to take place on the eve of the Truist Championship, one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour. The most prominent golf creators will team up with four well-known YouTube creators at the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

They will face the same course conditions as the pros who will compete in the Truist Championship from 8th May.

The Creator Classic consists of four three-person teams, each featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators. They will compete on holes 10 to 17 in an alternate-shot gross-score format, with the top two teams at the end of the 17th hole advancing to the 18th for a hole-by-hole playoff.

The field includes four YouTubers: Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, Tyler Toney, Josh Richards of the BFFs podcast, and Kyle Lowry. These four YouTubers will join golf content creators like Paige Spiranac, Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh, Erik Anders Lang, Claire Hogle, Josh Kelley, Matt Scharff, etc.

Here are all the teams for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket.

Team Toney

Tyler Toney, captain

Matt Scharff

Paige Spiranac

Team Richards

Josh Richards, captain

Brad Dalke

Erik Anders Lang

Team Brownlee

Marques Brownlee, captain

Sean Walsh

Sabrina Andolpho

Team Lowry

Kyle Lowry, captain

Josh Kelley

Claire Hogle

The event is all set to be streamed live on the PGA Tour's YouTube Channel on Wednesday, May 7th, from 4 to 7 PM ET.

The PGA Tour's senior vice president shares his views on the Creator Classic series.

Paige Spiranac will be headlining the field at Creators Classic - Source: Getty

The PGA Tour's senior vice president of media, Chris Wandell, shared his views on the Creator Classic series and said they are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Series.

"We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know,” said Chris Wandell.

"The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA TOUR platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club."

The co-founder of Pro Shop Chad Mumm said this Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators.

"The Creator Classic Series is about shining a spotlight on dynamic creators and their relatable personalities more so than witnessing world-class golf shots or success on the course," said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop.

"As we introduce new YouTube creators and their respective fans to the world of professional golf, constructing a team event that welcomes an even more diverse array of skillsets was the natural next step in the series’ return."

Meanwhile, the field and competition format for the final event this season in the series presented by YouTube will be contested at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

