“Can we please to get pros back” – Fans react to Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce winning The Match 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won The Match 2023, a riveting match that pitted NFL Super Bowl champions against NBA players, leaving fans in awe of their physical skill and fierce spirit.

The duo astonished golf fans by outperforming the tough team of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, winning the eighth edition of the highly anticipated event 3&2.

Following their thrilling triumph, supporters took to social media to share their joy and respect for Mahomes and Kelce. One ardent fan expressed their desire for professional athletes to appear in future editions of The Match, tweeting:

This reaction reflected the opinion of many viewers who were enthralled by the star-studded showdown. Another fan mentioned the tussle of the game between Curry vs Patrick along with Travis throughout the match.

"It was Curry vs Patrick and Travis the whole time.. hard to overcome that"

As both the groups were of different games one fan sarcastically commented:

"Next, we are gonna have two golfers and two NHL guys play basketball against each other! #TheMatch."

The Match 2023: Patrick and Travis Stun Curry and Thompson with Victory

The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Golden State Warriors in The Match 2023 took place on a basketball floor rather than a football pitch, but it offered viewers an intriguing fight of multi-time winners. Expectations were also high for a competitive matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Mahomes & Kelce.



“The best duo in football against the best duo in basketball”



THURSDAY ON TNT (6:30pm ET) Curry & Klay.Mahomes & Kelce.“The best duo in football against the best duo in basketball” #CapitalOnesTheMatch THURSDAY ON TNT (6:30pm ET) Curry & Klay.Mahomes & Kelce.“The best duo in football against the best duo in basketball” 👀#CapitalOnesTheMatch THURSDAY ON TNT (6:30pm ET) https://t.co/dUPRtL7qPd

Curry and Thompson were considered the favorites going into the event, owing to Curry's reputation as a talented golfer with an amazing +1.3 handicap. With Thompson expected to gain from Curry's skills, many predicted a close race. The Chiefs' duo, on the other hand, had different ideas.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. A dominant victory for the Super Bowl champs @PatrickMahomes and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. A dominant victory for the Super Bowl champs 🏆@PatrickMahomes and @TKelce take The Match 3&2. https://t.co/u1oYpzX8kt

Mahomes demonstrated his golfing abilities right away, shocking everyone with his skill and precision. The Chiefs jumped off to an early lead, thanks to Mahomes' superb chip shot, which set up a birdie.

They then built on their early success, winning the next three holes and taking a dominating 4-up lead by the sixth hole, while T he Warriors struggled to keep up with their opponents on the green.

Although the Warriors were able to find their footing after a rough start, the deficit was too large to overcome. Even though Curry appeared to be finding his groove, the Chiefs clinched the match with a birdie on the 10th hole, effectively destroying the Warriors' chances of a comeback.

The victory highlighted Mahomes and Kelce's remarkable golfing ability and left spectators thrilled by their performance against dangerous opponents.

Poll : 0 votes