Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors took on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs in The Match. The Splash Brothers were the favorites to win the charity golf match, but the NFL stars came up with the upset victory.

The Match started with both sides tied after the first hole. The Chiefs duo then took the lead after winning the second, third and fourth holes. The fifth, seventh and eighth holes were also tied, with Mahomes and Kelce taking the sixth.

Curry and Thompson needed a miracle to get the comeback win, and it appeared to be on the way after they won the ninth hole. However, two-time Super Bowl winners wasted no time putting the game away in the 10th hole.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans wasted no time in taking shots at Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for their performance. Curry was by far the best player among the four participants, but his putting game was off all day. Travis Kelce had a rough start but picked it up to have a great performance.

One fan went too far to call Thompson a has been in two sports:

"Wow Klay is washed at two sports."

nashthesecond @nash_the_second @BleacherReport Wow Klay is washed at two sports. @BleacherReport Wow Klay is washed at two sports.

Another fan thought that Draymond Green would have put a better performance on the green than Thompson:

"Shoulda been Steph and Draymond. Klay worst golfer ever."

This fan came up with a nickname for Klay:

"Klank Thompson provided no help as per usual."

One possible LeBron James fan praised Patrick Mahomes for handling Curry:

"Mahomes owning Curry just like LeBron."

A Chiefs fan praised Mahomes and Kelce for having better chemistry:

"Easy win for the best duo. Mahomes and Kelce connection extends beyond the field. Pat and Travis are too cold at any sport they play."

z - Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII Champs) 🏆 @MahomesKelceTD Pat & Travis are too cold at any sport they play @BleacherReport Easy win for the best duo. Mahomes & Kelce connection extends beyond the fieldPat & Travis are too cold at any sport they play @BleacherReport Easy win for the best duo. Mahomes & Kelce connection extends beyond the field 😭 Pat & Travis are too cold at any sport they play

Here are the other reactions to The Match:

Splash💧 @RapsInSixxxx @BleacherReport RAHHHHHHHHHHH BEST DUO IN SPORTS WE OWN THOSE FRAUDS @BleacherReport RAHHHHHHHHHHH BEST DUO IN SPORTS WE OWN THOSE FRAUDS https://t.co/G9KrRlBL6n

263 @ZwBillionGroup @BleacherReport Steph this is clear sign that the dynasty is over. @BleacherReport Steph this is clear sign that the dynasty is over.

Also Read: How good is Steph Curry at golf? Taking a closer look at the NBA superstar's handicap, swing and more

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to have new teammates next season

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will have a set of new teammates next season after the Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. The Warriors parted ways with Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to get the veteran point guard.

Golden State also added Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis from the 2023 NBA draft. Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are expected to contribute immediately alongside other Warriors young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The Warriors are also likely to bring back Draymond Green in free agency, while rounding out their roster with the right pieces. General manager Mike Dunleavy has already been busy since taking over Bob Myers earlier this month.

Also Read: Did Marcus Bagley get selected in 2023 NBA Draft? Taking a closer look at former Arizona State forward

Poll : 0 votes