Can spectators stay at the Pinehurst Resort during the US Open 2024? Availability and services explored

After the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Championship, the next big tournament on the PGA Tour is the US Open. The upcoming Major at Pinehurst No. 2 is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf.

Naturally, a stacked event like the US Open is expected to attract plenty of fans and some have questioned if they can stay at the Pinehurst Resort during the event. The answer to this question is no.

As per information on Pinehurst's official website, the resort's accommodations are fully booked from June 10 to 16. It also mentioned that tee time availability is limited between May 28 and June 20. The site added that there will be a modified golf experience in the weeks before and after the event.

The 2024 US Open begins on June 13 and concludes on June 16. Tickets for the event are available and can be accessed through the tournament's official website and will be delivered via AXS Guest Services. Resale information is also available on the site.

Tiger Woods will be one of the big names competing at the 2024 US Open

The last two months have been disappointing for Tiger Woods as he finished T60 at the 2024 Masters and did not make the cut at the PGA Championship last week. At the end of two rounds, Woods was 1-under, which made him one of many prolific names to miss the cut.

Tiger Woods during Round 2 of the 2020 U.S. Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

However, the 48-year-old now seems focused on competing in Pinehurst. In a media interaction after the 2024 PGA Championship, Woods stated that he would be ready for the upcoming Major, and acknowledged that he had improvements to make before the US Open.

Woods said,

"Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst. ... I need to clean up my rounds. But also – physically, yes, I am better than I was a month ago. I still have more ways to go, lots of improvement to go physically, and hopefully my team and I can get that done pre-Pinehurst and going into it."

Woods has not played at the US Open since 2020. He has won the competition on three occasions before, (2000, 2002, and 2008) but did not make it in his last outing four years ago. Apart from Woods, other big names like Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Bryson DeChambeau will also play at the event.