Carlota Ciganda partner: Who is the Spanish golfer dating? All about her boyfriend Jamie Longman

Carlota Ciganda is coming off one of the best weekends of her career. She was the heroine of the European team at the 2023 Solheim Cup, winning all her matches. As an added bonus, she did it in her home country, Spain.

Many fans have been looking for more information about the personal life of the player of the moment. As for her relationship status, Carlota Ciganda is in a long-term relationship with a young man named Jamie Longman.

There are not many details about how this relationship started and developed, as Carlota Ciganda prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight. However, it is known that her relationship with Jamie Longman began in 2015.

It is also evident that Carlota Ciganda and her boyfriend have strengthened their ties to the point of developing a solid relationship. They have been spotted frequently in social media posts. Longman has even been seen caddying for the player.

Carlota Ciganda, 33, is several years older than her boyfriend Jamie Longman. However, Longman's exact age is unknown as his date of birth has not been released.

Carlota Ciganda's performance in the Solheim Cup

The Spaniard capped a dream weekend for the European team at the 2023 Solheim Cup with four out of a possible four points. It was by far the best of her six appearances at the event.

For those who may think that home advantage is a myth, it should be remembered that Carlota Ciganda achieved this outstanding result on her home turf, and the player herself highlighted the importance of having the support of her countrymen.

Ciganda rested only on Friday morning as she was not paired in the first round of foursomes. In the afternoon foursomes, she teamed up with Linn Grant to defeat Angel Yin and Ally Ewing 4&2.

On Saturday, Ciganda was paired with Emily Kristine Pedersen in the foursomes round. They both defeated Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho 2&1. In the afternoon, she teamed up again with Linn Grant for the foursomes and they again won, this time beating Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu 2&1.

On singles day, she had to face her toughest challenge yet. She faced Nelly Korda, one of the best players in the world. Ciganda was not intimidated and defeated the American 2&1.

This was Ciganda's sixth appearance at the Solheim Cup. Her record at the event now stands at 11 wins, eight losses and four draws. The Spaniard has won the event on three previous occasions.

Finally, the predictions for the 2023 Solheim Cup came true and it was one of the most competitive events in recent memory. Europe recovered from a four-under-par start to finish on 14-all after the third and decisive round.

The tie is effectively a win for Europe, as the rules state that, in such circumstances, the defending champion retains the trophy. It is the third consecutive victory for the European team, something they have never done before. The United States won three in a row in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2005, 2007, 2009.