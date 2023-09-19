Solheim Cup 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

This Friday marks the start of the Solheim Cup and with it two of the most anticipated weeks in the golf world every two years. American and European teams of both genders will compete for the highest glory in the sport (team format).

These two weeks of America vs Europe encounters begin with the Solheim Cup, which will be held at Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa in Malaga, Anadalucia, Spain. It begins Friday, September 22, and runs through Sunday, September 24.

Expand Tweet

The tournament will begin on Friday with four Foursome matches in the morning and four Fourball matches in the afternoon. This scheme will be repeated on Saturday, while the 12 singles matches are reserved for Sunday.

The Finca Cortesin Golf & Spa course was opened in 2007. It was designed by Cabell B. Robinson and hosted the Volvo World Matchplay in 2009, 2011 and 2012. It is 6,903 yards long and has par 72.

The Solheim Cup was created in 1990 as a version of the Ryder Cup for women. As with the men's tournament, there are no cash prizes for the winning team, nor does a player receive compensation for representing her country (in the case of Europe, the continent).

As with the Ryder Cup, the reward for Solheim Cup players should be the honor of representing their team.

Exploring the 2023 Solheim Cup and more

The American and European Ryder Cup teams are captained by Stacy Lewis and Suzzane Pettersen, respectively. Each chose three vice captains to assist them in leading the 12-member team.

Stacy Lewis and Suzzane Pettersen, American and European captains (Image via Guetty).

The American captain chose Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis and Angela Stanford as vice captains. Her team consists of Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andre Lee, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin.

For her part, Pettersen chose as vice-captains the historic Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist (who will double as vice-captain/player) and Caroline Martens.

The European team is composed of Nordqvist, Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Lina Grant, Carlota Ciganda, Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall. In 2023, the 18th edition of the Solheim Cup will take place.

The United States leads the historic tournament with 10 wins, but Europe has been ahead in the recent past. The Europeans have won the last two editions and four of the last six.

In its history, the event has seen some of the best players of all time. That includes Davis herself, who holds the record for most participations (12) and most points scored (25). Also worth mentioning are Juli Inkster and Annika Soerenstam, to name a few.