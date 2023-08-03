Who is Charley Hull's husband? Everything you need to know about the 2x LPGA winner's family

Charley Hull's husband is MMA fighter Ozzie Smith. According to available information, the couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. The wedding took place in Northamptonshire, England - Hull's homecounty.

In recent months, there have been rumors of them separating since social media posts of them together have been removed, particularly Instagram. But no concrete details have been revealed about it.

Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith dated for two years before getting engaged. As they announced at that time, the engagement was made official on Christmas 2018.

The wedding took place almost a year later, in September 2019. The chosen venue was St. Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer, just three miles from Kettering, where Charley Hull was born and raised.

The wedding was attended only by relatives and close friends.

Charley Hull's parents are Dave and Basienka Hull. His mother has Polish origins. Charley has two sisters, one on her mother's side and one on her father's side.

Her father helped her with her career when she began to show interest in golf at a young age. Her development was so early that when she was 13 years old, she was home schooled to start participating in tournaments.

Charley Hull's career

Her amateur career took its first big step when she won an 18-hole tournament against adults at the age of nine. From there, she began her winning streak through various tournaments in the United Kingdom and the United States.

This was giving her privileged places in the World Amateur Ranking. She peaked at number three on that chart at the age of 17.

Charley Hull during her amateur golfer days, 2012 (Image via Getty).

Months later, beginning in 2013, Hull turned professional. Her first season couldn't have gone better. She was named Rookie of the Year on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and called up to the Solheim Cup representing Europe.

Her first professional victory came the following season at the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup. That year, she became the youngest player to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit thus far.

Since then, Hull has won two more tournaments on the LET (2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open and 2021 Aramco Team Series - New York [Singles]) and two more on the LPGA Tour (2016 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America).

She has been called up to the Solheim Cup five times, of which she has won three with the Europa team (2013, '19, '21). In addition, she represented the United Kingdom at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she finished T7.