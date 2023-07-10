Is golf beauty Charley Hull married to an MMA fighter? A look into her personal life

Charley Hull is heralded amongst the most popular golf players in the UK. The 27-year-old, who hails from Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, is well-known for her swashbuckling golfing and for possessing a devoted fan base. Besides, Hull also came to attention in the MMA community a few years ago after she tied the knot with an MMA fighter.

Her father, Dave Hull, introduced her to the sport of golf when she was just a two-year-old. At 13, she stopped formal schooling and was home-schooled as she turned her focus towards a career in golf.

Carly Nicklin @UCCMusicNicklin All You Need Is Love Just played for the wedding of Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith... yes the professional golfer and MMA fighter. Beautiful!All You Need Is Love Just played for the wedding of Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith... yes the professional golfer and MMA fighter. Beautiful! 🎶All You Need Is Love🎶 https://t.co/uYAQNelNTC

Hull competed in several amateur golf tournaments as a teenager. Additionally, she earned the honor of becoming the youngest golfer to play in Solheim Cup matches. Before she turned 18, Hull impressively managed to become a champion on the European circuit.

In 2016, she won the season-ending event of the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour, capturing the coveted CME Group Tour Championship. The LPGA athlete boasts 6 professional wins. Hull has won the Ladies European Tour thrice and the LPGA Tour twice, besides making a mark in many other events as well.

On September 21st, 2019, Charlie Hull married MMA fighter Ozzie Smith. Their wedding took place in Hull's hometown of Kettering in Northamptonshire, England. The couple dated for about two years before their marriage. Smith reportedly proposed to her on Christmas in 2018, and the duo got married a few months later, in September 2019, to be specific.

A few months before their marriage, Hull brought Smith, her then-fiancee, to the ANA Inspiration. As reported by Golf Digest, the golfer highlighted the sacrifices she and Smith make to help one another in their respective careers. Speaking about missing out on a golf event to go support Smith at one of his MMA fights, Hull stated:

“I had that week off to watch him fight and he won, so I'm proud of him.”

Charley Hull @HullCharley Best day of my life so far, becoming Mrs Smith Best day of my life so far, becoming Mrs Smith ❤❤ https://t.co/n8GnNkAPhx

When Charley Hull's husband lauded the golf superstar after her impressive win in Abu Dhabi

Back in January 2019, Charley Hull emerged victorious in the Ladies European Tour season opener (Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open), which transpired in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ozzie Smith accompanied Hull to the event and later took to Facebook to express his support for her. Smith wrote:

“Well done to bubba so proud of her good win start season well done bubba loves ya.”

Over the past few years, there's been speculation that Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith have likely parted ways. Rumors have been rife that Hull and Smith might no longer be married, as Hull removed Smith's photos and videos from her official Instagram account.

Charley Hull, for her part, is yet to expound upon the rumors regarding her separation from Smith. Hull is incredibly active on social media and continues her success story in golf. However, not much is known about Smith's personal life and his MMA career, apart from his winning the Impact Fight UK super-welterweight championship in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes