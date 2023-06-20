2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is here. The second major of the 2023 LPGA Tour season is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, and conclude on June 25. The four-day event taking place at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, will see a 156-player field compete for the top prize.

The field for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set, and it features some of the biggest names from the LPGA Tour. According to the women’s tour, the event is being headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, among others.

Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo-Joo Kim, Georgia Hall, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Danielle Kang will be among other high-profile names to watch this weekend.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field

According to the LPGA Tour, the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will have a stacked 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot, the tournament will have 43 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9 million purse on offer.

Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field:

1 - Jin Young Ko

2 - Nelly Korda

3 - Lydia Ko

4 - Lilia Vu

5 - Minjee Lee

6 - Atthaya Thitikul

7 - Hyo-Joo Kim

8 - Georgia Hall

9 - Lexi Thompson

10 - Brooke Henderson

11 - Celine Boutier

12 - Leona Maguire

13 - Ashleigh Buhai

14 - Xiyu Lin

15 - Hannah Green

16 - In Gee Chun

18 - Nasa Hataoka

19 - Ayaka Furue

20 - Danielle Kang

21 - Jennifer Kupcho

22 - Linn Grant

23 - Charley Hull

24 - Hye Jin Choi

25 - Ruoning Yin

Here is the complete field for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Sandra Changkija

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Joanna Coe

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Allison Emrey

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Loretta Giovannettone

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Eun Hee Ji

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Allie Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Emily Miller

Samantha Morrell

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Lee-Anne Pace

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Alisa Rodriguez

Amy Ruengmateekhun

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

More details on the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.

