2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is here. The second major of the 2023 LPGA Tour season is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, and conclude on June 25. The four-day event taking place at the Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, will see a 156-player field compete for the top prize.
The field for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set, and it features some of the biggest names from the LPGA Tour. According to the women’s tour, the event is being headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, among others.
Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo-Joo Kim, Georgia Hall, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Danielle Kang will be among other high-profile names to watch this weekend.
2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field
According to the LPGA Tour, the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will have a stacked 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot, the tournament will have 43 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9 million purse on offer.
Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field:
- 1 - Jin Young Ko
- 2 - Nelly Korda
- 3 - Lydia Ko
- 4 - Lilia Vu
- 5 - Minjee Lee
- 6 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 7 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 8 - Georgia Hall
- 9 - Lexi Thompson
- 10 - Brooke Henderson
- 11 - Celine Boutier
- 12 - Leona Maguire
- 13 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 14 - Xiyu Lin
- 15 - Hannah Green
- 16 - In Gee Chun
- 18 - Nasa Hataoka
- 19 - Ayaka Furue
- 20 - Danielle Kang
- 21 - Jennifer Kupcho
- 22 - Linn Grant
- 23 - Charley Hull
- 24 - Hye Jin Choi
- 25 - Ruoning Yin
Here is the complete field for the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Sandra Changkija
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Joanna Coe
- Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Loretta Giovannettone
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Allie Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Emily Miller
- Samantha Morrell
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Alisa Rodriguez
- Amy Ruengmateekhun
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
More details on the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.