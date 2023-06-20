Where is the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 being held? All you need to know about the women's major event venue

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 will be held at the Lower Course of the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey. The women's golf event, scheduled for June 22-25, will feature the world's finest female players.

The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club, built by A.W. Tillinghast, is widely regarded as one of the finest championship venues in the world, famed for its demanding yet fair layout.

Baltusrol Golf Club, with its rich history and prestigious standing, is the ideal backdrop for this intriguing competition.

Baltusrol golf club to hold the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the first time

The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club is prepared to make history as it prepares to host the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the first time. This historic event marks only the third time in women's major championship history that the Lower Course has served as a host location. It previously hosted the US Women's Open twice, most recently in 1981.

The Lower Course got a comprehensive repair in 2020, guided by renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse's skilled hands. The golfing world will witness the effects of this incredible restoration project as the championship tees off on Thursday, giving a fresh and thrilling experience for both players and spectators.

Baltusrol Golf Club - History

The Baltusrol Golf Club, located in Springfield, New Jersey, about twenty miles west of New York City, is a prominent private 36-hole golf club with a 128-year history. Founded by Louis Keller in 1895, the course has become a legendary destination for golf fans.

Baltusrol Golf Club was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005 in recognition of its historical and architectural significance. Furthermore, it was named a National Historic Landmark in 2014.

Tournaments hosted by Baltusrol Golf Club so far

Baltusrol Golf Club has hosted many prestigious golf championships. It has hosted 15 USGA-sponsored competitions and two PGA competitions, establishing it as a top golf course.

Baltusrol has hosted seven U.S. Opens. The club hosted the tournament in 1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, and 1993, demonstrating its capacity to challenge the world's greatest players and captivate fans.

Women's golf benefits from the club too. Baltusrol hosted the U.S. Women's Open in 1961 and 1985, demonstrating its dedication to women's golf. Baltusrol also hosted the 1901 and 1911 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

Baltusrol will host the 79th Women's PGA Championship in 2023 and the 111th PGA Championship in 2029, continuing its commitment to golf.

