US Open hole-in-one history: How many holes-in-one have been recorded in the major championship?

Since the US Open commenced, the pursuit of perfection has resulted in magnificent moments of precision and skill. The hole-in-one, golf's rarest and most prized shot, has left its imprint on this famous major competition through the years.

The number of holes-in-one attests to the distinct obstacles and chances given by different courses, as the tournament switches host venues each year.

There have been 47 documented holes-in-one since the commencement of the US Open in 1895. Each ace is a stroke of genius and a stroke of luck that inscribes the player's name in the tournament's illustrious history. The occurrence of holes-in-one fluctuates from year to year, with certain host venues more likely to see these incredible accomplishments.

During the second round of the 1989 U.S. Open, one such remarkable incident occurred at Oak Hill Country Club's sixth hole on the East Course. Unbelievably, four aces were recorded on the same day, establishing an unrivalled record that has stood till this day.

Pebble Beach Golf Links stands out among the host locations as a hole-in-one haven, having seen eight aces in U.S. Open history. These incredible shots, which can be found on the fifth, seventh, and 12th holes, demonstrate the magic that can occur on this legendary course. Notably, during the U.S. Open, the 17th hole has yet to yield a hole-in-one.

Baltusrol in New Jersey, which has hosted seven US Opens, has also had its fair share of aces, with six recorded over the years. Each spectacular shot adds to the legend of this great tournament.

Latest holes-in-one at the US Open

The famous US Open has seen some incredible hole-in-one occurrences in recent seasons, adding to the tournament's rich history. Let's take a deeper look at the most recent US Open holes-in-one:

#1 Rory Sabbatini at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019 - Round 1, 12th Hole, 202 Yards:

Rory Sabbatini etched his name in the tournament's legacy with a remarkable hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Sabbatini delighted both the spectators and himself by covering the hard distance of 202 yards in a one stroke.

#2 Patrick Reed at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:

Patrick Reed electrified the galleries with a spectacular hole-in-one on the 7th hole during the opening round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course. Reed demonstrated precision and accuracy as his 165-yard shot struck the bottom of the cup, igniting a rush of excitement and appreciation.

#3 Will Zalatoris at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:

The same hole that saw Patrick Reed's ace also saw another extraordinary achievement during the 2020 U.S. Open. Will Zalatoris demonstrated his skills and his nerves by becoming the first golfer in major championship history to record a hole-in-one. Zalatoris' incredible shot from 165 yards awed spectators and contributed a memorable chapter to the tournament's legacy.

Here is the list of holes-in-one at US Open so far

Year Player Venue Round Hole Yardage 1907 Jack Hobens Philadelphia Cricket Club 2 10th 147 1922 Eddie Towns Skokie Country Club - - - 1931 Leo Diegel Inverness Club 2 13th 146 1936 Zell Eaton Baltusrol CC (Upper Course) - - - 1954 Dick Chapman Baltusrol CC (Lower Course) - - - 1954 Johnny Weitzel Baltusrol CC (Lower Course) - - - 1956 Billy Kuntz Oak Hill CC (East Course) - 11th 142 1972 Jerry McGee Pebble Beach GL 3 5th 180 1972 Bobby Mitchell Pebble Beach GL 4 5th 180 1975 Pat Fitzsimmons Medinah CC (No. 3) 1 2nd 187 1978 Bobby Wadkins Cherry Hills CC 1 15th 208 1978 Tom Weiskopf Cherry Hills CC - - - 1979 Gary Player Inverness Club 3 3rd 185 1980 Tom Watson Baltusrol CC (Lower Course) 1 4th 194 1982 Johnny Miller Pebble Beach GL 2 12th 205 1982 Bill Brodell Pebble Beach GL 2 5th 180 1982 Tom Weiskopf Pebble Beach GL 4 7th 120 1983 Scott Simpson Oakmont CC 1 16th 228 1984 Mark McCumber Winged Foot GC (West Course) 1 10th 190 1985 Ben Crenshaw Oakland Hills CC (South) 2 9th 217 1989 Doug Weaver Oak Hill CC (East Course) 2 6th 159 1989 Mark Wiebe Oak Hill CC (East Course) 2 6th 159 1989 Jerry Pate Oak Hill CC (East Course) 2 6th 159 1989 Nick Price Oak Hill CC (East Course) 2 6th 159 1990 Jay Don Blake Medinah CC (No. 3) 1 8th 190 1991 John Inman Hazeltine National GC 1 4th 194 1991 Fuzzy Zoeller Hazeltine National GC 2 4th 194 1993 Mike Hulbert Baltusrol CC (Lower Course) 1 12th 206 1993 Sandy Lyle Baltusrol CC (Lower Course) 4 12th 206 1995 Gary Hallberg Shinnecock Hills GC 3 7th 182 1998 Chris Perry The Olympic Club 3 13th 196 2000 Todd Fischer Pebble Beach GL 2 7th 108 2001 Phil Mickelson Southern Hills CC 2 6th 174 2001 Olin Browne Southern Hills CC 4 11th 165 2002 Shigeki Maruyama Bethpage Black 2 14th 161 2002 Andy Miller Bethpage Black 4 3rd 205 2002 Scott Hoch Bethpage Black 4 17th 207 2004 Spencer Levin Shinnecock Hills GC 1 17th 179 2005 Peter Jacobsen Pinehurst No. 2 3 9th 175 2006 Peter Hedblom Winged Foot GC (West Course) 3 3rd 238 2010 Thongchai Jaidee Pebble Beach GL 3 5th 181 2012 John Peterson The Olympic Club 3 13th 199 2013 Shawn Stefani Merion GC (East Course) 4 17th 229 2014 Zach Johnson Pinehurst No. 2 4 9th 191 2019 Rory Sabbatini Pebble Beach GL 1 12th 202 2020 Patrick Reed Winged Foot GC (West Course) 1 7th 165 2020 Will Zalatoris Winged Foot GC (West Course) 1 7th 165

