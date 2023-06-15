US Open hole-in-one history: How many holes-in-one have been recorded in the major championship?

Since the US Open commenced, the pursuit of perfection has resulted in magnificent moments of precision and skill. The hole-in-one, golf's rarest and most prized shot, has left its imprint on this famous major competition through the years.
The number of holes-in-one attests to the distinct obstacles and chances given by different courses, as the tournament switches host venues each year.
There have been 47 documented holes-in-one since the commencement of the US Open in 1895. Each ace is a stroke of genius and a stroke of luck that inscribes the player's name in the tournament's illustrious history. The occurrence of holes-in-one fluctuates from year to year, with certain host venues more likely to see these incredible accomplishments.
During the second round of the 1989 U.S. Open, one such remarkable incident occurred at Oak Hill Country Club's sixth hole on the East Course. Unbelievably, four aces were recorded on the same day, establishing an unrivalled record that has stood till this day.
Pebble Beach Golf Links stands out among the host locations as a hole-in-one haven, having seen eight aces in U.S. Open history. These incredible shots, which can be found on the fifth, seventh, and 12th holes, demonstrate the magic that can occur on this legendary course. Notably, during the U.S. Open, the 17th hole has yet to yield a hole-in-one.
Baltusrol in New Jersey, which has hosted seven US Opens, has also had its fair share of aces, with six recorded over the years. Each spectacular shot adds to the legend of this great tournament.
Latest holes-in-one at the US Open
The famous US Open has seen some incredible hole-in-one occurrences in recent seasons, adding to the tournament's rich history. Let's take a deeper look at the most recent US Open holes-in-one:
#1 Rory Sabbatini at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019 - Round 1, 12th Hole, 202 Yards:
Rory Sabbatini etched his name in the tournament's legacy with a remarkable hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Sabbatini delighted both the spectators and himself by covering the hard distance of 202 yards in a one stroke.
#2 Patrick Reed at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:
Patrick Reed electrified the galleries with a spectacular hole-in-one on the 7th hole during the opening round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course. Reed demonstrated precision and accuracy as his 165-yard shot struck the bottom of the cup, igniting a rush of excitement and appreciation.
#3 Will Zalatoris at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:
The same hole that saw Patrick Reed's ace also saw another extraordinary achievement during the 2020 U.S. Open. Will Zalatoris demonstrated his skills and his nerves by becoming the first golfer in major championship history to record a hole-in-one. Zalatoris' incredible shot from 165 yards awed spectators and contributed a memorable chapter to the tournament's legacy.