US Open hole-in-one history: How many holes-in-one have been recorded in the major championship?

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jun 15, 2023 11:02 GMT
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2

Since the US Open commenced, the pursuit of perfection has resulted in magnificent moments of precision and skill. The hole-in-one, golf's rarest and most prized shot, has left its imprint on this famous major competition through the years.

The number of holes-in-one attests to the distinct obstacles and chances given by different courses, as the tournament switches host venues each year.

There have been 47 documented holes-in-one since the commencement of the US Open in 1895. Each ace is a stroke of genius and a stroke of luck that inscribes the player's name in the tournament's illustrious history. The occurrence of holes-in-one fluctuates from year to year, with certain host venues more likely to see these incredible accomplishments.

One of the unique elements of LACC is "Little 17" - an abandoned par 3 from the original course layout in the 1920s.Since restored, it was the perfect location for a closest-to-the-hole contest with our #USOpen field! 👀 https://t.co/i5RxY7hzxo

During the second round of the 1989 U.S. Open, one such remarkable incident occurred at Oak Hill Country Club's sixth hole on the East Course. Unbelievably, four aces were recorded on the same day, establishing an unrivalled record that has stood till this day.

Pebble Beach Golf Links stands out among the host locations as a hole-in-one haven, having seen eight aces in U.S. Open history. These incredible shots, which can be found on the fifth, seventh, and 12th holes, demonstrate the magic that can occur on this legendary course. Notably, during the U.S. Open, the 17th hole has yet to yield a hole-in-one.

A mere 6 inches from the hole! Closest to the ⛳️ on the "Little 17th" was #USOpen rookie @ryanarmour24.$10,000 was donated to the charity of Ryan's choosing. https://t.co/0fZaUwbhie

Baltusrol in New Jersey, which has hosted seven US Opens, has also had its fair share of aces, with six recorded over the years. Each spectacular shot adds to the legend of this great tournament.

Latest holes-in-one at the US Open

The famous US Open has seen some incredible hole-in-one occurrences in recent seasons, adding to the tournament's rich history. Let's take a deeper look at the most recent US Open holes-in-one:

#1 Rory Sabbatini at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019 - Round 1, 12th Hole, 202 Yards:

Rory Sabbatini etched his name in the tournament's legacy with a remarkable hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Sabbatini delighted both the spectators and himself by covering the hard distance of 202 yards in a one stroke.

#2 Patrick Reed at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:

Patrick Reed electrified the galleries with a spectacular hole-in-one on the 7th hole during the opening round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course. Reed demonstrated precision and accuracy as his 165-yard shot struck the bottom of the cup, igniting a rush of excitement and appreciation.

#3 Will Zalatoris at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in 2020 - Round 1, 7th Hole, 165 Yards:

The same hole that saw Patrick Reed's ace also saw another extraordinary achievement during the 2020 U.S. Open. Will Zalatoris demonstrated his skills and his nerves by becoming the first golfer in major championship history to record a hole-in-one. Zalatoris' incredible shot from 165 yards awed spectators and contributed a memorable chapter to the tournament's legacy.

Here is the list of holes-in-one at US Open so far

YearPlayerVenueRoundHoleYardage
1907Jack HobensPhiladelphia Cricket Club210th147
1922Eddie TownsSkokie Country Club---
1931Leo DiegelInverness Club213th146
1936Zell EatonBaltusrol CC (Upper Course)---
1954Dick ChapmanBaltusrol CC (Lower Course)---
1954Johnny WeitzelBaltusrol CC (Lower Course)---
1956Billy KuntzOak Hill CC (East Course)-11th142
1972Jerry McGeePebble Beach GL35th180
1972Bobby MitchellPebble Beach GL45th180
1975Pat FitzsimmonsMedinah CC (No. 3)12nd187
1978Bobby WadkinsCherry Hills CC115th208
1978Tom WeiskopfCherry Hills CC---
1979Gary PlayerInverness Club33rd185
1980Tom WatsonBaltusrol CC (Lower Course)14th194
1982Johnny MillerPebble Beach GL212th205
1982Bill BrodellPebble Beach GL25th180
1982Tom WeiskopfPebble Beach GL47th120
1983Scott SimpsonOakmont CC116th228
1984Mark McCumberWinged Foot GC (West Course)110th190
1985Ben CrenshawOakland Hills CC (South)29th217
1989Doug WeaverOak Hill CC (East Course)26th159
1989Mark WiebeOak Hill CC (East Course)26th159
1989Jerry PateOak Hill CC (East Course)26th159
1989Nick PriceOak Hill CC (East Course)26th159
1990Jay Don BlakeMedinah CC (No. 3)18th190
1991John InmanHazeltine National GC14th194
1991Fuzzy ZoellerHazeltine National GC24th194
1993Mike HulbertBaltusrol CC (Lower Course)112th206
1993Sandy LyleBaltusrol CC (Lower Course)412th206
1995Gary HallbergShinnecock Hills GC37th182
1998Chris PerryThe Olympic Club313th196
2000Todd FischerPebble Beach GL27th108
2001Phil MickelsonSouthern Hills CC26th174
2001Olin BrowneSouthern Hills CC411th165
2002Shigeki MaruyamaBethpage Black214th161
2002Andy MillerBethpage Black43rd205
2002Scott HochBethpage Black417th207
2004Spencer LevinShinnecock Hills GC117th179
2005Peter JacobsenPinehurst No. 239th175
2006Peter HedblomWinged Foot GC (West Course)33rd238
2010Thongchai JaideePebble Beach GL35th181
2012John PetersonThe Olympic Club313th199
2013Shawn StefaniMerion GC (East Course)417th229
2014Zach JohnsonPinehurst No. 249th191
2019Rory SabbatiniPebble Beach GL112th202
2020Patrick ReedWinged Foot GC (West Course)17th165
2020Will ZalatorisWinged Foot GC (West Course)17th165

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
