Who is Rory Sabbatini? All you need to know about the South African-Slovak golfer teeing up at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Rory Sabbatini is a South African-Slovak golfer who is playing at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He was born on April 2, 1976, in Durban, South Africa. Although Sabbatini grew up in South Africa, he has Italian, Scottish, and Irish ancestry.

Sabbatini started golfing at the age of four but developed a keen interest in it when he was 12. He had done his graduation from the University of Arizona and turned pro in 1998.

Rory Sabbatini joined the PGA Tour within a year in 1999 and became the youngest member to join the Tour that year.

Sabbatini had won five PGA events during the first decade of his professional career. He finished 12th on the money list in 2006 and reached the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2007.

Rory Sabbatini spent 21 weeks in the top 10 with the highest rank at eighth place between 2007 to 2008. He won six PGA events in his career including the 2000 Air Canada Championship, 2003 FBR Capital Open, 2006 Nissan Open, 2007 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, 2009 HP Bryon Nelson Championship, and 2011 Honda Classic.

Rory has played in all four major events in his career with the best finish recorded at the Masters in 2002, when he finished in second position. He also competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics, representing Slovakia, and won the silver medal. Sabbatini has won eight professional events in his career including six PGA Tour tournaments and two other events.

Rory Sabbatini's performance at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory Sabbatini finished 119th at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of +7. He started the round with a birdie but unfortunately went off the track with a bogey on the third and a double bogey on the fourth hole. He struggled with his performance throughout the round and went on to make a bogey on the seventh hole.

Rory Sabbatini continued to struggle with the game and made another bogey on the eighth hole and a double bogey on the ninth hole. His game, however, improved on the back nine when he made a birdie on the tenth hole. But he also sank two bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes.

Rory Sabbatini finished the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 77 to settle at 119th.

Harry Hall topped the leaderboard after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of under 8. He played a bogey-free round with eight birdies.

Harris English settled in the second position followed by Andrew Putnam, who tied up in third place alongside Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, and Robby Shelton.

Last year's winner Sam Burns finished in seventh place in a 16-way tie alongside David Lipsky, Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, Max Homa, Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Michael Kim, Chez Reavie, Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, and Emiliano Grillo.

