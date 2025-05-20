Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds and top bets explored feat. Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field has many top stars missing, as the PGA Championship 2025 concluded only two days ago. However, the field will still feature 20 of the top-50 ranked players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.

Scottie Scheffler returns to his home state and enters as the tournament favorite. The World No. 1 started the season a bit shakily but is now back to his dominant self. He has claimed titles in his past two starts, including a historic win at Quail Hollow.

As per SportsLine odds, Scottie Scheffler is +250 to win his third title of the season. Speaking of the past results, he has two runner-up finishes in the past three starts at the Colonial Country Club.

Jordan Spieth, at +2200, is a distant second favorite but has yet to find consistency in his game. Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, and Daniel Berger are among the top five favorites this week. Both Berger and Spieth are past champions at Colonial but are looking for their first win in a while.

Reigning champion Davis Riley is listed at +5000 to defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler: +250

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Daniel Berger: +2500

Maverick McNealy: +3000

Robert MacIntyre: +4000

J.T. Poston: +4000

Harris English: +4000

Si Woo Kim: +4500

Aaron Rai: +4500

Keith Mitchell: +4500

J.J. Spaun: +4500

Davis Thompson: +4500

Davis Riley: +5000

Brian Harman: +5500

Michael Kim: +5500

Ben Griffin: +6000

Andrew Novak: +6000

Ryan Gerard: +6500

Mackenzie Hughes: +6500

Lucas Glover: +6500

Bud Cauley: +7000

Akshay Bhatia: +7000

Harry Hall: +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +7000

Kurt Kitayama: +7500

Samuel Stevens: +8000

Alex Smalley: +8000

Lee Hodges: +8000

Kevin Yu: +8000

Tom Kim: +8000

Taylor Moore: +8000

Pierceson Coody: +9000

Alejandro Tosti: +9000

Max Greyserman: +9000

Jake Knapp: +9000

Jacob Bridgeman: +9000

Gary Woodland: +9000

Eric Cole: +9000

Emiliano Grillo: +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +9000

Rickie Fowler: +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen: +10000

Tom Hoge: +10000

Chris Kirk: +10000

Charley Hoffman: +11000

Ryo Hisatsune: +11000

Rico Hoey: +11000

Patrick Rodgers: +11000

Neal Shipley: +11000

Matt Wallace: +11000

Matt McCarty: +11000

Cam Davis: +11000

Doug Ghim: +11000

Chris Gotterup: +12000

Seamus Power: +12000

