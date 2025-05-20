Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds and top bets explored feat. Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Tour returns to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field has many top stars missing, as the PGA Championship 2025 concluded only two days ago. However, the field will still feature 20 of the top-50 ranked players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.
Scottie Scheffler returns to his home state and enters as the tournament favorite. The World No. 1 started the season a bit shakily but is now back to his dominant self. He has claimed titles in his past two starts, including a historic win at Quail Hollow.
As per SportsLine odds, Scottie Scheffler is +250 to win his third title of the season. Speaking of the past results, he has two runner-up finishes in the past three starts at the Colonial Country Club.
Jordan Spieth, at +2200, is a distant second favorite but has yet to find consistency in his game. Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, and Daniel Berger are among the top five favorites this week. Both Berger and Spieth are past champions at Colonial but are looking for their first win in a while.
Reigning champion Davis Riley is listed at +5000 to defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler: +250
- Jordan Spieth: +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Daniel Berger: +2500
- Maverick McNealy: +3000
- Robert MacIntyre: +4000
- J.T. Poston: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4500
- Aaron Rai: +4500
- Keith Mitchell: +4500
- J.J. Spaun: +4500
- Davis Thompson: +4500
- Davis Riley: +5000
- Brian Harman: +5500
- Michael Kim: +5500
- Ben Griffin: +6000
- Andrew Novak: +6000
- Ryan Gerard: +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +6500
- Lucas Glover: +6500
- Bud Cauley: +7000
- Akshay Bhatia: +7000
- Harry Hall: +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +7000
- Kurt Kitayama: +7500
- Samuel Stevens: +8000
- Alex Smalley: +8000
- Lee Hodges: +8000
- Kevin Yu: +8000
- Tom Kim: +8000
- Taylor Moore: +8000
- Pierceson Coody: +9000
- Alejandro Tosti: +9000
- Max Greyserman: +9000
- Jake Knapp: +9000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +9000
- Gary Woodland: +9000
- Eric Cole: +9000
- Emiliano Grillo: +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +9000
- Rickie Fowler: +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +11000
- Rico Hoey: +11000
- Patrick Rodgers: +11000
- Neal Shipley: +11000
- Matt Wallace: +11000
- Matt McCarty: +11000
- Cam Davis: +11000
- Doug Ghim: +11000
- Chris Gotterup: +12000
- Seamus Power: +12000