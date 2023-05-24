Charles Schwab Challenge winners: Exploring the champions from previous years

The Colonial National Invitational, known as the Charles Schwab Challenge for sponsorship reasons, is a tournament with a 77-year history. Since its founding, the tournament has witnessed 61 different champions, with 11 golfers winning the event on multiple occasions.

The legendary Ben Hogan is the record holder for most wins at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Hogan, who happened to live in the same area where the tournament is played, won it five times, including the inaugural edition. He also won back-to-back editions twice (1946-47 and 1952-53). His last victory came in 1959.

Tom Hoge Tee times for Round 1 @CSChallengeFW 9:04 a.m. ETSam BurnsScottie SchefflerDavis Riley9:15 a.m. ETJordan SpiethJustin RoseChris Kirk9:26 a.m. ETRickie FowlerTommy FleetwoodTom Hoge Tee times for Round 1 @CSChallengeFW ⛳️9:04 a.m. ETSam BurnsScottie SchefflerDavis Riley9:15 a.m. ETJordan SpiethJustin RoseChris Kirk9:26 a.m. ETRickie FowlerTommy FleetwoodTom Hoge https://t.co/yFIISPk794

The 10 other golfers with multiple wins have won the tournament twice. The list includes Julius Boros, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Corey Pavin, Nick Price, Kenny Perry, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson. None of them have been able to repeat Ben Hogan's feat of consecutive victories.

Jack Nicklaus (1982), Arnold Palmer (1962), Sam Snead (1950) and Roberto De Vicenzo (1957) are some other notable winners.

Golfers currently active on the tour who have won the tournament include Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

Sam Burns won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022, recording his second victory on the PGA Tour. He defeated Scottie Scheffler in a play-off, after they tied for first place at 9-under 271.

Charles Schwab Challenge: 5 things to know

The tournament has always been played at the Colonial Country Club course in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are five interesting facts about the long-standing tournament:

1- The course is one of the most historic in the United States. It has 18 holes, par 70 and 7209 yards. The tournament's record score is 21 under 259, achieved by Zach Johnson when he won in 2010.

2- Among the awards for the winner is the use of an official Scottish tartan plaid jacket, with which the tournament honors the origins of golf.

3- The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of only five invitational tournaments on the PGA Tour, although it has established requirements for a golfer to be invited.

4- Golf legend Annika Sörenstam played the Charles Schwab Challenge, becoming to become the first woman to compete in a PGA Tour tournament in 58 years.

5- The tournament has in place the "Champion's Choice" tradition that gives the winner of the previous edition the chance to invite to the next edition two young players who would otherwise not be eligible.

The selections of Sam Burns to get an invitation for this year's edition are Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer, both from the University of Texas.

The 2023 edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Thursday with an official field of 120 players. Among those in attendance will be defending champion Sam Burns and several former champions, including Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson.

Michael Block, the 46-year-old club pro who made headlines after a T15 finish at the PGA Championship, also received an invitation for the tournament.

