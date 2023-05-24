Top 3 Sam Burns PGA wins ahead of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tournament

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is right around the corner and last year's winner Sam Burns will be back to defend his title. The tournament will be held at the renovated Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 25-28.

Burns will have a tough weekend ahead of him as the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Tony Finau will be competing there too. However, Burns has had a strong year so far with a T29 finish at the Masters.

He has also picked up several wins in the last few years and is hoping to defend his title once again. Here are Sam Burns' top 3 PGA wins.

2022 Valspar Championship

Sam Burns has won the Valspar Championship twice, in a row, in 2021 and 2022. His 2021 win came with a clear 3-shot victory, while his 2022 win was much more exciting, ending in a play-off.

Burns beat David Riley in the play-off to claim the 2022 Valspar Championship title. Speaking about the win and how it changed his career, Burns said (via Yahoo):

“It gave me a lot more opportunities into certain events that I was not in that year. I wasn't in all the majors, so getting in all the majors, and then I think it gave me a lot of confidence moving forward to know that when I was in that situation in the future, I could kind of lean on this week and was able to grow a lot because of it.”

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Burns won the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Getty)

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge victory was certainly a memorable one for Sam Burns. He overcame a seven-stroke deficit and made a 38-foot birdie to beat Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

The incredible feat meant that he had matched the record for the largest-ever comeback at the Colonial Country Club set by Nick Price in 1994. From sitting in the gallery and watching the Challenge, he had actually won it. Speaking to Golf Week, he said:

“Growing up, I can remember sitting on the back of the range and just watching him hit golf balls. I think you go from hoping that you can win or thinking that you can win to believing it when it actually happens.”

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Sam Burns' latest win came at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he beat Cameron Young 6 and 5 in the Championship match at the Austin Country Club.

Burns was certainly a dark horse in the game and all eyes were on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy instead. However, maintaining composure under pressure, Burns made eight birdies in 10 holes to win the tournament. Speaking about the challenge he faced, Burns said (via PGA Tour):

“I feel like I gained a little bit more confidence as each match went on. I put a lot of hard work in with my coach, Brad Pullin, and I'm just so thankful for him and the amount of work that he's put in with me and been there by my side for all of it. There are so many people that have helped me along the way.”

