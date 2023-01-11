Charlie Woods What's In The Bag: Golf prodigy's golf kit, clubs, and more

Rising golf prodigy Charlie Woods has been the talk of the town for a couple of years now and not just because of the legacy he carries.

Son of golfing legend Tiger Woods, 13-year-old Charlie Woods has shown a fine display of his skills with his father in his three appearances at the PNC Championship. So far, the duo have finished seventh, second, and most recently, in 2022, they ranked eighth. Charlie has shown remarkable potential in his junior circuit tournaments as well.

While there have been many similarities drawn between the father-son duo, their golf bags are also quite similar. TaylorMade dominates Charlie's choice of golf clubs probably because father Tiger Woods endorses the brand. However, like father, Charlie too uses a Scotty Cameron putter.

Here's taking a look at what the golf prodigy's golf bag looks like:

Driver: TaylorMade SIM 2

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, TaylorMade SIM

Irons: TaylorMade P7CW

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

Tiger Woods uses his father Earl's tactics to mentally prepare Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship - Final Round

Earl Woods was a US Army officer and a Vietnam War veteran. For the first five years of Tiger Woods' career, his father trained him exclusively. He even wrote two books outlining the methods he employed in training Tiger Woods.

One of the methods Earl employed to get him ready was an army strategy meant to mentally challenge his son and get him ready to bear the pressure of playing professional golf.

Woods spoke about it, saying:

"My father was former special forces, so you have to understand that mentality. They have to be the best at everything that they do."

Now, Tiger Woods is using the same tactics to prepare his son Charlie Woods and help hm progress in the sport. He talked about it at the Hero World Challenge.

"It's trying to get him - if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

Charlie Woods is certainly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

