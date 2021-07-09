Golfer Chikkarangappa set for unique Tokyo Olympics 2020 experience as Anirban Lahiri’s caddie

Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa is set for a unique experience at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Missing the cut to qualify as an athlete, Chikkarangappa will still be a part of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – as golfer Anirban Lahiri’s caddie.

Chikkarangappa, who was India’s second-best golfer, missed a slew of tournaments and that meant his ranking dropped, eventually costing him a spot for the quadrennial Games.

However, in what could be a win-win situation for both Chikkarangappa and Anirban Lahiri, the latter requested him to accompany him as his caddie.

Who is a caddie?

Golfers are usually accompanied by caddies who know the sport and the golf course. Caddies also double up as strategists and are usually in the know of challenges and obstacles that a golfer can face on the course.

The caddies are expected to have a sound knowledge of the overall yardage, pin placements and club selection.

Caddies also carry bags of golfers to help them in choosing the clubs they need to play a particular shot and will assist them in moving from one hole to another.

Anirban Lahiri with a caddie during the Farmers Insurance Open

Win-win for both Lahiri and Chikkarangappa

When Anirban Lahiri offered the option to Chikkarangappa, his old friend on the circuit, the latter grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Chikkarangappa told the Sports Authority of India:

“It’s a win-win situation for both of us. When Anirban offered me this opportunity to be his caddie, I accepted instantly. I am really glad that Anirban is giving me this experience. I will get to see the Olympics live in person. The younger generation has so much to learn. Yes, I won’t be there as a player but this experience will be something different.”

The bond between Chikkarangappa and Anirban Lahiri goes a long way. The duo have been playing on the circuit for close to two decades and share mutual admiration and respect for each other.

“We are more than friends, we are like brothers. We have known one another for 18 years. He’s been a great friend and brother and always had my back. We have the same relationship today as we did 18 years ago. We will work together and do our best to return with a medal,” Chikkarangappa said.

Anirban Lahiri said having the services and able guidance of Chikkarangappa will help them in achieve a common goal – to have a successful stint at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“Having my dear friend, my little brother Chikkarangappa caddying for me is something that I’m looking forward to. We’ll have three of us there all motivated with the same goal, which is to bring glory to our country,” Anirban Lahiri said at a press conference.

Caddying for Anirban Lahiri is sure to be an enriching experience for Chikkarangappa. He feels it will prepare him better for tougher challenges ahead of and forthcoming big stage events.

“This experience (caddying for Anirban) will help me prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. This will help me going forward,” Chikkarangappa said.

