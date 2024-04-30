CJ Cup Byron Nelson past winners: List of past 10 years champions explored ahead of 2024 tournament

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will tee off in less than 48 hours and all eyes in the golf world are already on the TPC Craig Ranch. It is one of the most historic tournaments on the circuit and, as such, one of the most followed by fans.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has seen most of the greatest players in history parade through its field. The tournament has also seen the beginning of illustrious careers and the resurgence of others no less important.

Here is the list of the last 10 winners of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

2023: Jason Day 2022: K. H. Lee 2021: K. H. Lee 2019: Kang Sung-hoon 2018: Aaron Wise 2017: Billy Horschel 2016: Sergio García 2015 Steven Bowditch 2014: Brendon Todd 2013: Bae Sang-moon

Each of these victories had its own attractions. Jason Day won spectacularly by playing the fourth round for a 9-under score to overcome a two-stroke deficit to Austin Eckroat, the leader after 54 holes.

K. H. Lee was only the fourth player in the history of the tournament to win the event consecutively, joining legends such as Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson (the latter did it twice).

Kang Sung-hoon (better known as Sung Kang) tied both the course record (10 under 60 during the second round) and the tournament record (23 under 261) in 2019. Aaron Wise had set the tournament record when he won a year earlier.

Billy Horschel had to defeat Jason Day in a playoff in 2017, as did Sergio Garcia a year earlier when he beat Brooks Koepka in sudden death. Brendon Todd won by two strokes over Mike Weir in 2014, thanks to a 6-under second round.

In 2013, Keegan Bradley set the course record (10 under 60) during the first round and led by one stroke after 54 holes. However, he could only manage a score of 2 over on Sunday and was beaten by two strokes by Sang-moon Bae.

A closer look at the history of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The tournament currently known as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is one of the oldest on the PGA Tour calendar. It was first played in 1944 under the name Texas Victory Open and its inaugural champion was the legendary player whose name it bears today, Byron Nelson.

Several of the world's greatest golf stars from all eras have played and won there. The player who has lifted the title the most times is Tom Watson (4, three times in a row), while Sam Snead won it three times.

The list of multi-winners is completed by Jack Nicklaus, Sergio Garcia, K. H. Lee, Bruce Lietzke and defending champion Jason Day. Roberto De Vicenzo, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Price, Ernie Els and Tiger Woods are also among those who have won the Byron Nelson.

The tournament has been played on a long list of courses in the Dallas area. It has been played at TPC Craig Ranch since 2021, a 7,414-yard, par-71 course founded in 2004.