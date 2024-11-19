CME Group Tour Championship past winners: Exploring the winners for the last 10 years

The 2024 LPGA Tour concludes this week with the CME Group Tour Championship. The Tiburon Golf Club Black Course in Florida will host the season finale. The CME Group joined as the title sponsor of the LPGA Tour tournament in 2011 and has continued its association with women's golf to date.
Since this is the season finale, only the top 60 ranked golfers in the season-long Road to CME rankings get a chance to compete in this event. Hence, the field always has prominent names and is one of the most competitive tournaments on the LPGA Tour.
In the past ten editions, no golfer has managed to win the CME Group Tour Championship more than once apart from Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko. Here is the list of all golfers who have won the CME Group Tour Championship in the past 10 years:
- Amy Yang (2023)
- Lydia Ko (2022)
- Jin Young Ko (2021)
- Jin Young Ko (2020)
- Sei Young Kim (2019)
- Lexi Thompson (2018)
- Ariya Jutanugarn (2017)
- Charley Hull (2016)
- Cristie Kerr (2015)
- Lydia Ko (2014)
The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship has all the former champions from the last ten years in the field apart from Cristie Kerr. However, this year, they have to fight hard against the in-form Nelly Korda who has been named the LPGA Player of the Year after winning seven tournaments this season.
Korda is yet to win the CME Group Tour Championship, and with a victory last week at The Annika, she is one of the favorites to win the season finale event as well.
This is the final event on the LPGA Tour for Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing. Both golfers announced earlier this season that this will be their final season as a pro on the LPGA Tour. They will try their best to finish their pro golf career on a high note by registering a win or at least a strong finish.
2024 CME Group Tour Championship field
Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 CME Globe Tour Championship:
- Nelly Korda
- Haeran Ryu
- Lydia Ko
- Ayaka Furue
- Ruoning Yin
- Hannah Green
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Lilia Vu
- Jin Young Ko
- Ally Ewing
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Rose Zhang
- Jin Hee Im
- Megan Khang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nataliya Guseva
- Narin An
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Charley Hull
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Lucy Li
- Yealimi Noh
- Esther Henseleit
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Amy Yang
- Marina Alex
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Angel Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Lexi Thompson
- Bailey Tardy
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Minjee Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ryann O'Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Carlota Ciganda