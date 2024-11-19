CME Group Tour Championship past winners: Exploring the winners for the last 10 years

The 2024 LPGA Tour concludes this week with the CME Group Tour Championship. The Tiburon Golf Club Black Course in Florida will host the season finale. The CME Group joined as the title sponsor of the LPGA Tour tournament in 2011 and has continued its association with women's golf to date.

Since this is the season finale, only the top 60 ranked golfers in the season-long Road to CME rankings get a chance to compete in this event. Hence, the field always has prominent names and is one of the most competitive tournaments on the LPGA Tour.

In the past ten editions, no golfer has managed to win the CME Group Tour Championship more than once apart from Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko. Here is the list of all golfers who have won the CME Group Tour Championship in the past 10 years:

Amy Yang (2023)

Lydia Ko (2022)

Jin Young Ko (2021)

Jin Young Ko (2020)

Sei Young Kim (2019)

Lexi Thompson (2018)

Ariya Jutanugarn (2017)

Charley Hull (2016)

Cristie Kerr (2015)

Lydia Ko (2014)

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship has all the former champions from the last ten years in the field apart from Cristie Kerr. However, this year, they have to fight hard against the in-form Nelly Korda who has been named the LPGA Player of the Year after winning seven tournaments this season.

Korda is yet to win the CME Group Tour Championship, and with a victory last week at The Annika, she is one of the favorites to win the season finale event as well.

This is the final event on the LPGA Tour for Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing. Both golfers announced earlier this season that this will be their final season as a pro on the LPGA Tour. They will try their best to finish their pro golf career on a high note by registering a win or at least a strong finish.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship field

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 CME Globe Tour Championship:

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Ruoning Yin

Hannah Green

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Ally Ewing

Brooke M. Henderson

Chanettee Wannasaen

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Jin Hee Im

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Nasa Hataoka

Nataliya Guseva

Narin An

Gabriela Ruffels

Charley Hull

Sarah Schmelzel

Lucy Li

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Amy Yang

Marina Alex

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Moriya Jutanugarn

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Angel Yin

Xiyu Lin

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Bailey Tardy

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Linnea Strom

Mi Hyang Lee

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

