Who is playing the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship? Exploring the full field ft. Nelly Korda

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will bring about the end of the 2024 LPGA Season. The tournament will be held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida with a prize purse of $11 million. The winner will take away $4 million.

The top 60 players from the CME Rankings will be a part of the final event. The tournament will follow a different format from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup, where players get a stroke advantage depending on their ranking. In the CME Group Tour Championship, all players will start on an equal field, giving everyone the chance to walk away with the title.

The field will include some of the biggest names in the world of golf, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin. Nelly Korda is coming fresh off a win at the Annika LPGA Tournament, with Hull finishing a close second.

Korda will be looking to win her eighth title of the year, but she will have to go up against defending champion Amy Yang, who took victory in 2023 with a tournament-low score of 27 under.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship full field explored

Following is the full field for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship in order of their CME Rankings.

1. Nelly Korda

2. Haeran Ryu

3. Lydia Ko

4. Ayaka Furue

5. Ruoning Yin

6. Hannah Green

7. Jeeno Thitikul

8. Lauren Coughlin

9. Mao Saigo

10. Sei Young Kim

11. Lilia Vu

12. Jin Young Ko

13. Ally Ewing

14. Brooke Henderson

15. Chanettee Wannasaen

16. Celine Boutier

17. Hey-Jin Choi

18. Maja Stark

19. Yuka Saso

20. Patty Tavatanakit

21. Rose Zhang

22. Jin Hee Im

23. Megan Khang

24. Jennifer Kupcho

25. A Lim Kim

26. Linn Grant

27. Nasa Hataoka

28. Nataliya Guseva

29. Narin An

30. Gabriela Ruffels

31. Charley Hull

32. Sarah Schmelzel

33. Lucy Li

34. Yealimi Noh

35. Esther Henseleit

36. Ariya Jutanugarn

37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

38. Amy Yang

39. Marina Alex

40. Jasmine Suwannapura

41. Andrea Lee

42. Jenny Shin

43. Allisen Corpuz

44. Moriya Jutanugarn

45. Albane Valenzuela

46. Grace Kim

47. Angel Yin

48. Xiyu Lin

49. Pajaree Anannarukarn

50. Lexi Thompson

51. Bailey Tardy

52. Madelene Sagstrom

53. Arpichaya Yubol

54. Minjee Lee

55. Linnea Strom

56. Mi Hyang Lee

57. Ryann O’Toole

58. Leona Maguire

59. Hyo Joo Kim

60. Carlota Ciganda

