Who is playing the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship? Exploring the full field ft. Nelly Korda

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will bring about the end of the 2024 LPGA Season. The tournament will be held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida with a prize purse of $11 million. The winner will take away $4 million.
The top 60 players from the CME Rankings will be a part of the final event. The tournament will follow a different format from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup, where players get a stroke advantage depending on their ranking. In the CME Group Tour Championship, all players will start on an equal field, giving everyone the chance to walk away with the title.
The field will include some of the biggest names in the world of golf, including the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin. Nelly Korda is coming fresh off a win at the Annika LPGA Tournament, with Hull finishing a close second.
Korda will be looking to win her eighth title of the year, but she will have to go up against defending champion Amy Yang, who took victory in 2023 with a tournament-low score of 27 under.
2024 CME Group Tour Championship full field explored
Following is the full field for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship in order of their CME Rankings.
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 2. Haeran Ryu
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Ayaka Furue
- 5. Ruoning Yin
- 6. Hannah Green
- 7. Jeeno Thitikul
- 8. Lauren Coughlin
- 9. Mao Saigo
- 10. Sei Young Kim
- 11. Lilia Vu
- 12. Jin Young Ko
- 13. Ally Ewing
- 14. Brooke Henderson
- 15. Chanettee Wannasaen
- 16. Celine Boutier
- 17. Hey-Jin Choi
- 18. Maja Stark
- 19. Yuka Saso
- 20. Patty Tavatanakit
- 21. Rose Zhang
- 22. Jin Hee Im
- 23. Megan Khang
- 24. Jennifer Kupcho
- 25. A Lim Kim
- 26. Linn Grant
- 27. Nasa Hataoka
- 28. Nataliya Guseva
- 29. Narin An
- 30. Gabriela Ruffels
- 31. Charley Hull
- 32. Sarah Schmelzel
- 33. Lucy Li
- 34. Yealimi Noh
- 35. Esther Henseleit
- 36. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 38. Amy Yang
- 39. Marina Alex
- 40. Jasmine Suwannapura
- 41. Andrea Lee
- 42. Jenny Shin
- 43. Allisen Corpuz
- 44. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 45. Albane Valenzuela
- 46. Grace Kim
- 47. Angel Yin
- 48. Xiyu Lin
- 49. Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 50. Lexi Thompson
- 51. Bailey Tardy
- 52. Madelene Sagstrom
- 53. Arpichaya Yubol
- 54. Minjee Lee
- 55. Linnea Strom
- 56. Mi Hyang Lee
- 57. Ryann O’Toole
- 58. Leona Maguire
- 59. Hyo Joo Kim
- 60. Carlota Ciganda