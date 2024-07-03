Collin Morikawa challenges Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner to golf matchup

PGA Tour sensation Collin Morikawa has challenged NFL legends Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner to a golf competition. Rodgers has been an avid golfer for several years, while Gardner has recently taken up the game.

Speaking on the Smylie Show, Morikawa lauded Gardner on his progress with the game. The 6-time PGA Tour winner posted a clip from the podcast to his Instagram story requesting Gardner to find himself a playing partner to compete against Morikawa and Davante Adams.

Gardner was quick to reply, saying that his fellow NFL superstar, Aaron Rodgers, was an easy pick. Collin Morikawa then went on to his Instagram platform to say:

" Someone set this up please. Me [ Collin Morikawa ] and @taeadams [ Davante Adams ] vs. @saucegardner and @aaronrodgers12 "

Collin Morikawa sets up a golf competition with Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, and Davante Adams (Image via Instagram @collin_morikawa)

PGA Tour pros react to Sauce Gardner's golf progress

Sauce Gardner has been taking a liking to playing golf during his off-season from the NFL. The New York Jets star regularly posts updates on social media with his progress on the golf course.

Having broken a 100 score on the course for the first time last week, several of the PGA Tour's professionals used the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic as an opportunity to praise the American football superstar.

Golf's new favourite, Will Zalatoris, had to unfortunately withdraw from the tournament halfway through the third round due to a "pop" he felt in his hip. However, prior to that, here's what advice he had to offer to Sauce Gardner (via the PGA Tour):

" He's got some speed for one. I mean the dude's an athlete, we know that, but I mean that's pretty impressive. Clean up a little bit of the short game there and he's going to be pretty good, pretty quick. "

Chris Kirk, who finish tied for 44th place at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic last week, was in awe of the New York Jets player's progress in the game. He said:

" Yeah, that looked pretty good. You said he just started? A couple weeks ago? He doesn't need any help from me, he's a lot better than I was two weeks into playing golf. "

Here's what Cameron Young had to say about Sauce Gardner's golf skills at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

" He doesn't need a ton of help from me on the driver. Short game – we need a little more weight forward, little bit steeper. But pretty good. "

