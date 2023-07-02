"Hell of a fight BD" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's humble act after finishing second at LIV Andalucia

Bryson DeChambeau had a great closing round at LIV Golf Andalucia. He ended the final day at -2 and -11 overall to finish runner-up. Despite losing the title on the last hole, DeChambeau found time to attend to the fans who wanted a souvenir of him.

After being overtaken by Talor Gooch on the 18th hole, Bryson DeChambeau made his way to the edge of the players' area, where a large group of fans awaited him. There, he signed autographs on hats and other items of clothing until he reached most (if not all) of the fans.

Flushing It @flushingitgolf Even in defeat, Bryson has time for the fans! Even in defeat, Bryson has time for the fans! https://t.co/YC6XNTea9V

Both this action and DeChambeau's sporting performance at the LIV Golf Andalucia generated several reactions on social networks. Most users highlighted his pleasant personality, as well as the quality of his game.

This is part of what Twitter users posted about it:

"Hell of a fight BD. Hell of a fight."

"Pure class. One of the most likable guys in golf today."

"Classy guy! Great positive role model. What's not to love?"

"His game is almost back to the top. Gutted he didn't win but its great to see him playing well again."

Kevin Dignan @VivaLa54 @flushingitgolf His game is almost back to the top . Gutted he didn't win but its great to see him playing well again . @flushingitgolf His game is almost back to the top . Gutted he didn't win but its great to see him playing well again .

"Bryson DeChambeau smiling & enjoying golf again is what matters"

"If Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in the Ryder Cup team it would be an absolute embarrassment."

LIV Golf Latest @LIVGolfLatest If Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in the Ryder Cup team it would be an absolute embarrassment. If Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in the Ryder Cup team it would be an absolute embarrassment.

"He looks the best in years"

"You’re winning one soon. Good work this weekend Bryson."

"The wins will begin to pile up soon. Fantastic play this week Bryson!"

"Well played Bryson. Let's go for win in London. Your back"

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Andalucia

Bryson DeChambeau played this weekend the best tournament (by far) of his career in the LIV Golf circuit to date. Fundamentally, the second round was spectacular, carding -8 in a course as demanding as Valderrama.

He finished the first round with -1, being part of a large group of players who closely pursued the leaders. But the best was yet to come.

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf - Andalucia (Image via Twitter).

On Saturday, DeChambeau had a bogey-free round, with six birdies and a spectacular eagle on the 17th hole, to take the lead of the tournament.

During the third and decisive round, he made a bogey on the fifth hole, which eventually cost him the chance to force a play-off against Talor Gooch. The latter beat him by one stroke to win the title.

This was no less than Talor Gooch's third victory of the season, leading the individual rankings by a wide margin. After the Andalucia tournament, Gooch accumulates 136 points, 25 over his closest competitor, Brooks Koepka.

Cameron Smith goes in the third position with 90 points. Branden Grace and Dustin Johnson, in that order, close the Top 5 of the circuit. DeChambeau is 13th with 58 points.

Poll : 0 votes