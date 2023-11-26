Dean Burmester career earnings: Exploring the income of South African golfer 

Dean Burmester won the Joburg Open on Sunday, November 26, with a score of 18-under 262. This is his third DP World Tour victory and his tenth in 13 seasons as a professional player.

Dean Burmester's earnings from his professional golf results total more than $11.2 million. Burmester has played primarily on four tours, but the bulk of his earnings come from the DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

In seven full seasons playing in Europe, Dean Burmester earned $5,135,421.98. This amount includes his Challenge Tour and DP World Tour earnings. It also includes his prize money at the Joburg Open, which corresponds to the 2024 season.

The best season of his DP World Tour career was 2017 when he earned $1,061,326.16. The least favorable was his rookie season, when he earned $237,783.30.

Dean Burmester made his LIV Golf debut in 2023. In a single season, he earned more than doubled his career earnings. In the circuit backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, the South African earned $6,040,749.

This amount includes the $350,000 Dean Burmester received for the fifth-place finish of his team, Stinger GC. His individual earnings (over $5.7 million) placed him 17th on the circuit's money list.

What has Dean Burmester's playing career been like?

Dean Burmester, 34, started his professional career in 2010, joining the Sunshine Tour. Until 2014 he played 118 tournaments, with two victories as best results.

However, Burmester has not left the Sunshine Tour, despite joining higher-level circuits. His total statistics on the African circuit include 169 tournaments played, 10 wins (including the three co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour), and five second-place finishes.

In 2015, Burmester joined the Challenge Tour, where he played only six tournaments and made three cuts. However, his outstanding 2015 performance on the Sunshine Tour opened the doors to the DP World Tour.

That year, Burmester won four events (Golden Pilsener Zimbabwe Open, Lombard Insurance Classic Sun, Windmill Challenge and Vodacom Origins - Koro Creek) and finished fourth on the circuit's Order of Merit.

His first season on the DP World Tour did not go badly at all. He played 14 tournaments and made the cut in 12, although he could only place in 2 Top 10s. His performance would improve in the following years until he managed to place 18th in the Race to Dubai in 2021, his best placement ever.

In the DP World Tour, he has played 151 tournaments with 104 cuts made. He has three victories and 23 other Top 10s.

As for the PGA Tour, Burmester hasn't had much action there. He has played only 21 tournaments, most of them co-sanctioned with the European Tour. He has made the cut in 16 events and finished in two Top 10s.

In 2023, he joined LIV Golf, with good results. He played all 13 individual tournaments that were called, with five Top 10s and a third place as his best result. He finished ranked 14th in the individual ranking, with 89 points.