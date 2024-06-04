Did Adam Scott’s two decades old Major streak come to an end at U.S. Open Qualifying? 

43-year-old Australian professional golfer Adam Scott is one of the most well-known names on the PGA Tour. With 14 Tour and 32 professional wins, the 2013 Masters winner also boast a unique record on the circuit - since he played at the 2001 British Open as a 21-year-old, Scott has not missed a single Major tournament on the Tour.

However, after Cam Davis made it to Pinehurst by beating Scott in a 3-hole playoff, many wonder if the latter will make it to the U.S. Open.

The answer to that question is yes. Despite losing the playoff, Adam Scott still has a chance to compete at the 2024 U.S. Open and keep his streak alive. As per the eligibility criteria, the top 60 ranked golfers according to the Official Golf World Ranking will be able to play at the 2024 U.S. Open set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

As of today, Scott is ranked 60th as per the Ranking which enables him to play at the U.S. Open. However, these rankings are expected to change after this week's Memorial Tournament in which Scott won't be playing. So, it will be interesting to see whether the golfer is finally able to make it to the U.S. Open.

Exploring Adam Scott's performance on the PGA Tour in 2024

The 2024 season has been a year of mixed results for Adam Scott. While he hasn't been able to win a competition yet, Scott has achieved good results in some events. However, there are also events that didn't work for the Australian.

Here is the complete list of Adam Scott's performances on the PGA Tour in 2024:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

(Pebble Beach Golf Links) Position: T20

Overall Score: 72-67-68

WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

(Stadium Course) Position: T8

Overall Score: 72-68-65-66

The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club)

(Riviera Country Club) Position: T19

Overall Score: 72-68-67-71 278 (-6)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge)

(Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge) Position: Missed Cut

Overall Score: 73-76

THE PLAYERS Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

(THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) Position: T45

Overall Score: 70-72-71-71 284 (-4)

Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

(Oaks Course) Position: T14

Overall Score: 73-70-70-70 283 (-5)

Masters Tournament ( Augusta National Golf Club)

Augusta National Golf Club) Position: T22

Overall Score: 76-74-70-72 292 (+4)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)

(TPC Craig Ranch) Position: T30

Overall Score: 69-65-68-68 270 (-14)

Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow Club)

(Quail Hollow Club) Position: T29

Overall Score: 71-71-73-71 286 (+2)

PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)

(Valhalla Golf Club) Position: Missed Cut

Overall Score: 72-73 145 (+3) --

Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club)

(Colonial Country Club) Position: T12

Overall Score: 69-68-69-71 277 (-3)

RBC Canadian Open (Hamilton Golf & Country Club)

(Hamilton Golf & Country Club) Position: T42

Overall Score: 70-69-70-69 278 (-2)