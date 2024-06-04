Did Adam Scott’s two decades old Major streak come to an end at U.S. Open Qualifying? 

43-year-old Australian professional golfer Adam Scott is one of the most well-known names on the PGA Tour. With 14 Tour and 32 professional wins, the 2013 Masters winner also boast a unique record on the circuit - since he played at the 2001 British Open as a 21-year-old, Scott has not missed a single Major tournament on the Tour.
However, after Cam Davis made it to Pinehurst by beating Scott in a 3-hole playoff, many wonder if the latter will make it to the U.S. Open.
The answer to that question is yes. Despite losing the playoff, Adam Scott still has a chance to compete at the 2024 U.S. Open and keep his streak alive. As per the eligibility criteria, the top 60 ranked golfers according to the Official Golf World Ranking will be able to play at the 2024 U.S. Open set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.
As of today, Scott is ranked 60th as per the Ranking which enables him to play at the U.S. Open. However, these rankings are expected to change after this week's Memorial Tournament in which Scott won't be playing. So, it will be interesting to see whether the golfer is finally able to make it to the U.S. Open.
Exploring Adam Scott's performance on the PGA Tour in 2024
The 2024 season has been a year of mixed results for Adam Scott. While he hasn't been able to win a competition yet, Scott has achieved good results in some events. However, there are also events that didn't work for the Australian.
Here is the complete list of Adam Scott's performances on the PGA Tour in 2024:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)
- Position: T20
- Overall Score: 72-67-68
- WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Position: T8
- Overall Score: 72-68-65-66
- The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club)
- Position: T19
- Overall Score: 72-68-67-71 278 (-6)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Overall Score: 73-76
- THE PLAYERS Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Position: T45
- Overall Score: 70-72-71-71 284 (-4)
- Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
- Position: T14
- Overall Score: 73-70-70-70 283 (-5)
- Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)
- Position: T22
- Overall Score: 76-74-70-72 292 (+4)
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch)
- Position: T30
- Overall Score: 69-65-68-68 270 (-14)
- Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow Club)
- Position: T29
- Overall Score: 71-71-73-71 286 (+2)
- PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)
- Position: Missed Cut
- Overall Score: 72-73 145 (+3) --
- Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club)
- Position: T12
- Overall Score: 69-68-69-71 277 (-3)
- RBC Canadian Open (Hamilton Golf & Country Club)
- Position: T42
- Overall Score: 70-69-70-69 278 (-2)