Did LIV golfers earn OWGR points at the Masters? A look at their rankings

The 2023 Masters saw some interesting competition between LIV golf and PGA Tour players. The Tour's Jon Rahm ended up as the victor in this year's competition, earning his first green jacket. Although an LIV golfer did not come out on top, many of them had the opportunity to gain some points towards the OWGR.

17 players from the LIV Golf League were invited to play in this edition's Masters. Out of them, 10 players gained rankings in the OWGR and are ranked higher than they did a week before the tournament in Augusta.

Phil Mickelson gained the most of it from the 2023 Masters. He jumped from No. 425 to No. 72. Brooks Koepka, who finished at T2 with Phil, also jumped from No. 118 to No. 39.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters

Current rankings of LIV Golfers in the OWGR

Cameron Smith is the top-ranked player for LIV at No. 5, followed by Joaquin Niemann at No. 24. Patrick Reed also entered the Top 50 rankings in the OWGR.

Here are the current rankings of all LIV golfers who participated in the 2023 Masters.

Cameron Smith - 5

Joaquin Niemann - 24

Abraham Ancer - 35

Brooks Koepka - 39

Thomas Pieters - 43

Patrick Reed - 45

Talor Gooch - 56

Harold Varner III - 59

Dustin Johnson - 70

Phil Mickelson - 72

Jason Kokrak - 93

Kevin Na - 101

Louis Oosthuizen - 127

Bryson DeChambeau - 162

Sergio Garcia - 166

Charl Schwartzel - 196

Bubba Watson - 227

Previous rankings of LIV Golfers in the OWGR

Although 10 players jumped to a higher position in the OWGR, 7 of them slipped to lower rankings. Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na withdrew even before the start of the tournament, hurting their rankings.

Here is the previous ranking of 17 LIV golfers a week ago from the 2023 Masters.

Cameron Smith - 6

Joaquin Niemann - 25

Abraham Ancer - 31

Brooks Koepka - 118

Thomas Pieters - 44

Patrick Reed - 70

Talor Gooch - 58

Harold Varner III - 60

Dustin Johnson - 69

Phil Mickelson - 425

Jason Kokrak - 87

Kevin Na - 96

Louis Oosthuizen - 120

Bryson DeChambeau - 155

Sergio Garcia - 461

Charl Schwartzel - 214

Bubba Watson - 222

2023 Masters: LIV Golfers position in the leaderboard

12 out of 15 League players that started at Augusta played till the weekend final round at the 87th edition of the prestigious tournament.

Phil Mickelson made an impressive comeback in fourth-round play at Augusta National Golf Club. He ended up tying with fellow LIV player Brooks Koepka at the T2 position on the leaderboard.

Here are the standings of LIV players who played at the 2023 Masters:

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Patrick Reed

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T29 Harold Varner III

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Talor Gooch

T39 Abraham Ancer

T43 Mito Pereira

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Charl Schwartzel

Interestingly, three LIV players ended up finishing in the top 5 positions on the leaderboard. Five players missed the cut after the second round of play.

Poll : 0 votes