Did Phil Mickelson owe his former caddie money? Bones' real reason for 'firing' the golfer explored

In an extract from Phil Mickelson's controversial biography, author Alan Shipnuck revealed the actual reason for the split between Phil Mickelson and his long-time caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay.

According to the biography, Phil Mickelson's gambling losses cost him around $40 million between 2011 and 2014. While Mickelson and Bones parted ways amicably in the public eye, underlying financial issues were the main reason for their split. Public statements were a safe play to protect both of their careers.

Shipnuck stated that it was Bones who fired Mickelson after 25 years of the partnership due to "a series of simmering grievances (laid out in detail in the book), including hundreds of thousands of dollars in overdue back pay."

As per reports, Phil Mickelson failed to pay a portion of his prize money to Mackay which added to an overall $900,000 due as per Mackay's calculation.

Moving back to 2017, no such differences were sensed when the duo announced the end of their partnership. Both sent out press releases showering praise and gratitude for each other.

Phil Mickelson praised Mackay for being one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world. Mickelson said:

"Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it’s the right time for change. Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world.”

Mackay, on the other hand, wished him luck in the upcoming tournaments and promised to be the first to congratulate him for future wins.

He said:

"I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him."

Phil Mickelson is no longer a part of the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf

Mackay joined as Mickelson's caddie when the latter turned pro in 1992. He was a part of Mickelson's 42 PGA Tour wins, including five major championships, 11 Ryder Cups, and 11 Presidents Cups. Overall, they had a strong and successful association together.

They had a few other differences together as Mickelson did not share the 18th hole flags with Mackay for the events that he won.

After parting ways with the golfer, Mackay joined NBC Sports and the Golf Channel as a golf analyst. In 2021, Mackay returned to the bag by joining Justin Thomas as his full-time caddie. Meanwhile, Mickelson's younger brother, Tim Mickelson, plays the role of his caddie. They have won several titles together, including the 2021 PGA Championship.

This is not the first time that Shipnuck's book has made headlines. Earlier this year, Shipnuck revealed an interview with Phil Mickelson in which the golfer strongly criticized the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Since his comments went viral, he took a break and did not appear in any Masters or PGA Tour events.

Taking everyone by surprise, Mickelson announced in June that he would be a part of LIV Golf and reportedly signed a $200 million contract with the league. His gambling losses could help explain the 51-year-old's interest in the cash-rich league. In the first season, he finished 34th in the standings for the individual event and is currently ranked 160th in the official world golf rankings list.

