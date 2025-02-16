Does Lexi Thompson have a brother on the PGA Tour? Family details explored

Lexi Thompson has two brothers, Nicholas "Nick" and Curtis, who have played on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours. In a recent interview with Golf Digest, the latter discussed their childhood growing up in Coral Spirings, Florida.

Curtis Thompson is the middle child in the family with Nicholas being 10 years older than him and Lexi being two years younger. Seeing his two siblings excel on the PGA and LPGA Tours, Curtis was always asked if he'd pursue in their footsteps. While he initially was bothered by the comments and the added pressure, he earned his Tour card in 2023.

All three children were homeschooled. Curtis Thompson went on to attend Louisiana State University (LSU) while his brother, Nicholas, graduated from Georgia Tech. The former decided to try his luck in a Q-School event during his junior year in college and made it through to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015.

However, Curtis hit a bad patch shortly after and was not able to control his ball flight. The technical issue led to a couple bad finishes which eventually resulted in him losing his card in 2018. The golfer was saddened by the result and decided to begin caddying to make money to start a life with his then fiance.

Curtis began caddying for Lexi Thompson on the LPGA Tour. Together, the duo won the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship. The former World No. 1 golfer's brother was in awe with his sister's incredible skills on the golf course. Watching Lexi win ignited his hope to play competitively again.

He told Golf Digest:

"I lost my card in 2018. I went home and was so defeated, sitting in my own puddle, pouting. I stopped playing. But I was getting married, and I didn’t want us to start out without any money. I began caddying at Pine Tree in Florida, and I caddied for Lexi in a few events. I was on the bag when she won the CME. Lexi makes the game look easy. She plays shot by shot. After watching her move around that golf course, I thought, 'If I can break it down, play each shot the same way instead of making it so complicated, I can play again'."

Curtis decided to give playing professionally one last shot on the Korn Ferry Q-School. Stating that he would quit forever if he didn't make the cut, he finished as a co-medalist. He earned his PGA Tour card last year during the RSM Classic in great fashion. Curtis defeated Will Chandler in a five-hole playoff. Having played 33 events, he is now ranked 1796th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Who is Lexi Thompson's oldest sibling?

Lexi Thompson's oldest sibling, Nicholas, is 42 years old and is a professional golfer on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. Having graduated from Georgia Tech while playing on the golf team, he went on to earn his PGA Tour card in less than a year from graduating.

Nicolas Thompson placed third during the 2005 Q-School and went on to make 15 out of 32 cuts and one finish inside the top 10 in his rookie year. However, Thompson placed low on the PGA Tour's Official Money List and lost his card.

The American golfer earned his card back via the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship on the Nationwide Tour, where he holds his lone professional title. Nicholas came close to losing his card again in 2009 but was saved by two spots on the list. Since 2013, Nicholas Thompson has a full membership on the PGA Tour.

