Does Shane Lowry own a restaurant? All you need to know

The 2024 Memorial Tournament, which is hosted by 18 time Major winner Jack Nicklaus, is currently underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Shane Lowry is tied for fifth place at one under par, and the PGA Tour star is on the way to seek his fourth career win.

However, the Irish player's stunning performance at the Ohio based course is not the only thing taking social media by storm. Shane Lowry has opened up his new restaurant along with his business partner, Alan Clancy, a renowned figure in the hospitality industry.

The pair have launched their venture in Tullamore, Offaly, in the same location as the former Tullamore Dew's Heritage Centre. The two-story restaurant, called the Old Warehouse, features not only a fully stocked whiskey bar but also a coffee shop. The cafe offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and the bar features the iconic Tulamore Dew's Irish Whiskey, which dates all the way back to 1829.

Located in a scenic area with a luxurious interior, the Old Warehouse's menu includes lunch, brunch, drinks, and more. The food is centred around a mix of "modern European cuisine" along with Irish classics.

Shane Lowry at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Currently, there is a stacked leaderboard in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted 2024 Memorial Tournament. Shane Lowry is tied for fifth place at Muirfield Village Golf Club with nine other players at one under par after nine holes of the first round.

The Irish player is just two strokes behind leader Tom Hoge who is three under par through six holes of the opening round. Lowry started the day off the par-4 first hole. His drive unfortunately missed the fairway, leaving him a 194 yard shot off the right rough. Sticking the shot to 25 feet, he successfully made two putts to card in a par.

The par-4 second hole saw Lowry place his drive impeccably onto the middle of the fairway. With 159 yards to the pin, he sank in a 35 foot putt to move one under par. However, he followed it up with a bogey on the third hole to neutralise.

A tap in birdie on the par-5 fifth hole of Muirfield Village Golf Club saw Lowry stick his 105 yard approach shot to four feet of the pin. The front nine of the opening round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament, saw the PGA Star record six pars, two birdies, and one bogey.

He currently averages 1.67 putts per green in regulation. He hit six out of nine greens, giving him a percentage of 66.67. With his longest drive at 295 yards, Lowry's average driving distance is 287.40 yards, and he has an accuracy of 71.43%, having hit five out of seven fairways off the tee.