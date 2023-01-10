“Don’t want to wear anything that’s close to red” - Jon Rahm reveals 'stupid' reason for wearing Tiger Woods' red at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm is definitely the talk of the town after starting his year with a stunning performance at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Spaniard finished on top of the leaderboard after starting the final round seven shots behind the probable champion, Collin Morikawa. He shot a 10 under 63 at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Hawaii to clinch the title.

However, another aspect for discussion was his outfit in the final round. On Sunday, Jon Rahm wore a red shirt and black pants on his way to winning the title. Later, during the winner's press conference, he explained why he chose to wear clothes from a combination made famous by Tiger Woods.

"I didn’t want to wear navy every day. So I just put on the black ones, not that I even had hope, but I’m like we’re going to need a small miracle. After bogeying 1, I was going to need somewhat of a larger miracle. It goes to say, you just got to do the little things properly," Rahm said.

On Sunday, Jon Rahm decided that he was done wearing navy blue for the week and had forgotten his belts, which is why he opted for black pants.

"You want to know the honest truth?" Rahm said. "I forgot almost all the belts I was supposed to bring. So I had a navy belt and a black belt. And I told (wife) Kelley, 'I’m not about to be as hot as hell all week wearing black pants and darker shirts, so navy it is.'"

This was not a problem except that he wore pants with a red shirt printed with Sunday on it.

"Then I went to Sunday and I said, 'I do not want to wear navy pants again.' So, because we’re teeing off at 10 a.m., there goes the black pants. And that’s all I can tell you. I know it’s a stupid answer to a stupid question, but that’s the truth."

He also mentioned that he had no intention of matching Tiger's outfit.

"I usually don’t want to wear anything that’s close to red with black on Sundays because of Tiger. That’s his outfit. That’s why I wear gray or navy or other things usually. I don’t want to get close to him."

That's not all. Along with his belt, the World No. 5 had forgotten his socks too.

“Yeah, I forgot a few things,” he said jokingly.

Jon Rahm wins his 8th PGA Tour title at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

However, Jon Rahm surely did not forget his game after clinching his eighth PGA Tour title. He finished 27 under 265 to win the title by two shots over Morikawa.

“I brought my clubs, that’s kind of all I was thinking of,” he said. “Brought my clubs, kid stuff, but I forgot a few of my things.”

Jon Rahm has won three times in his last six starts so far. He won the Acciona Open de España and Mexico Open late last year.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was the first of the 13 elevated PGA Tour tournaments this year with a purse of $15 million, up from $8.2 million last year. Joh Rahm's winner's share was a massive amount of $2.7 million.

