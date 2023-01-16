Donald Trump’s Scotland course will host DP World Tour-sanctioned PGA Seniors Championship

Donald Trump's Scotland golf course, Trump International Golf Links, is all set to host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

The tournament is sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Recently, the Legends Tour announced their new schedule for the 2023 season, and the 19 events are all set to hop around the globe, with 17 countries playing hosts. The league also has an increased fund.

The Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, is considered one of the best golf courses in the country. The Donald Trump-owned course will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship from August 24 to 27, 2023. It is the biggest event the course has seen so far.

The tournament is the oldest on the Legends Tour roster, with phenomenal golfers such as Sam Torrance, Christy O'Connor Snr, and Philip Price being the winners in the past.

Last year, Brazilian golfer Adilson Da Silva picked up the title with a massive six-shot victory over Swedish golfer Joakim Haeggman at the Formby Golf Club in England.

"They want The Open to go back" - Donald Trump

Donald Trump at the 2021 Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former US President and business mogul Donald Trump owns several golf courses worldwide. These courses have been hosts to many prestigious tournaments and continue to do so.

One of them is Turnberry, a former Open Championship venue. However, the golf course hasn't hosted the event since 2009. In October 2022, Trump claimed that the R&A wanted to take the Open Championship back to Turnberry.

He said this during the pro-am of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump Doral, Miami.

"They want The Open to go back. I can tell you they want to come back."

The R&A maintained that the Open Championship would not return to Turnberry for a few years. The organization replied to Trump's claims a day later, reiterating that they "had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future."

