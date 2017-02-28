Dozen Past Champions in star-studded Hero Indian Open 2017 Field

The Hero Indian Open 2017 will be held at the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club from March 9 to 12, 2017.

by Press Release Report 28 Feb 2017, 17:52 IST

Chawrasia and Lahiri will lead the national contingent at India’s most prestigious event

New Delhi, February 28, 2017: The star-studded field for Hero Indian Open 2017 will include a dozen past champions, who between them have won the Hero Indian Open 16 times. It makes for one of the largest gatherings of past champions in the National Open of India, which is now 53 years old.

The past five champions led by defending champion, SSP Chawrasia, will feature in the US $ 1.75 million event, which is co-sanctioned by European and Asian Tours.

Apart from Chawrasia (2016), the list of past five champions includes Anirban Lahiri (2015), Siddikur Rahman (2013), Thaworn Wiratchant (2012) and David Gleeson (2011).

Another interesting feature is that every champion barring Rikard Karlberg (2010) since 2004 is entered for the event.

Interestingly, Chawrasia and Lahiri have finished in Top-3 in their last three starts at the Hero Indian Open. While Chawrasia won in 2016 and Lahiri was Tied-2nd, Chawrasia was second when Lahiri won in 2015. Both Lahiri and Chawrasia were Tied-2nd when Siddikur Rahman won in 2013.

All the top Indians and World No. 25 Rafa Cabrera-Bello will be seen in action at the Hero Indian Open, which is now in its third year on the European Tour. The field also includes Kiradech Aphinbarnarat of Thailand and a host of other in-form players.

The field includes a bunch of young Turks from India, Asia and Europe, all of whom are eager to make a mark at one of the oldest tournaments in Asia.

The Hero Indian Open 2017 will be held at the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club from March 9 to 12, 2017.

The prize purse has been enhanced to US$ 1.75 million, which is almost six times more than US$ 300,000, which it was when Hero took on the Title Sponsorship of the Indian Open in 2005.

The list of champions, who have entered the Hero Indian Open 2017:

Player Year of winning

1. SSP Chawrasia 2016

2. Anirban Lahiri 2015

3. Siddikur Rahman 2013

4. Thaworn Wiratchant 2012 and 2005

5. David Gleeson 2011

6. C Muniyappa 2009

7. Liang Wenchong 2008

8. Jyoti Randhawa 2007, 2006, 2000

9. Mardan Mamat 2004

10. Thongchai Jaidee 2001

11. Arjun Atwal 1999

12. Feroze Ali 1998