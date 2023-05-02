DP World Tour 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field explored

After a successful Korea Championship outing, the DP World Tour is now headed to Italy for the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open.
The event is set to be played at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, where the 2023 Ryder Cup will be hosted. Ahead of the event’s start on Thursday, April 4, the field has been set.
The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open will feature a 156-player field. The 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the Open will field will be headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.
The players will compete against each other for the $3.25 million purse on offer. However, there will be no top 50 players on the field.
Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the event will mark the beginning of the European tour’s continental run. This will be a massive event for players looking to make an impression ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup.
2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field
Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour Italian Open:
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Pietro Bovari
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Emanuele Canonica
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Enrico Di Nitto
- Luke Donald
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Marco Florioli
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Grégory Havret
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Andrea Romano
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Andrea Saracino
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Aron Zemmer
More details on the Italian Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.