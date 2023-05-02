DP World Tour 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field explored

After a successful Korea Championship outing, the DP World Tour is now headed to Italy for the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

The event is set to be played at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, where the 2023 Ryder Cup will be hosted. Ahead of the event’s start on Thursday, April 4, the field has been set.

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open will feature a 156-player field. The 20th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, the Open will field will be headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, Yannik Paul and more.

The players will compete against each other for the $3.25 million purse on offer. However, there will be no top 50 players on the field.

Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the event will mark the beginning of the European tour’s continental run. This will be a massive event for players looking to make an impression ahead of the upcoming Ryder Cup.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open field

Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour Italian Open:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Pietro Bovari

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Emanuele Canonica

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Gregorio De Leo

Alejandro Del Rey

Enrico Di Nitto

Luke Donald

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Marco Florioli

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Grégory Havret

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Stefano Mazzoli

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Andrea Romano

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Andrea Saracino

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jacopo Vecchi Fossa

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Aron Zemmer

More details on the Italian Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

