DP World Tour’s Italian Open 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

DP World Tour’s latest event, the Italian Open, is going to take place at Adriatic Golf Club starting on June 27. The 2023 edition of the event was won by Adrian Meronk but after joining hands with the LIV fraternity, Meronk is no longer qualified for participation.

Other names that will constitute the field are Patrick Reed, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, and others. Moreover, this is Patrick Reed’s first tournament after his last appearance at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. The prize purse of the Italian Open is $3.25 million for the star-studded field.

2024 Italian Open schedule and how to watch

The Italian Open will take place over four days. Starting on June 27, it ends on June 30. Here's a detailed list of the entire schedule and how to watch it:

Round 1

Date: June 27, 2024

Day: Thursday

Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:00

Round 2

Date: June 28, 2024

Day: Friday

Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:00

Round 3

Date: June 29, 2024

Day: Saturday

Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:30

Round 4

Date: June 30, 2024

Day: Sunday

Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 11:30

(All times are in BST)

2024 Italian Open venue

For the previous three editions, the tournament was hosted by Marco Simone but this year Adriatic Golf Club is organising the event for the first time. The golf club was founded in 1984 with a unique layout. The red, yellow, and blue courses can be mixed.

The three courses are significantly artistic in their own way. Starting with the blue course, it is similar to the Scottish links with coastal areas. The yellow one has a modern design and gives a tough time to the players. The red course is American-style, with several hurdles for the players.

2024 Italian Open prize money

The purse for the event is $3250,000. Out of which, $552,500 goes to the winner and the last golfer on the leaderboard will receive $7800. Here's a complete breakdown of the payout:

1st-$552,500

2nd-$357,500

3rd-$204,750

4th-$162,500

5th-$137,800

6th-$113,750

7th-$97,500

8th-$81,250

9th-$72,800

10th-$65,000

11th-$59,800

12th-$55,900

13th-$52,325

14th-$49,725

15th-$47,775

16th-$45,825

17th-$43,875

18th-$41,925

19th-$40,300

20th-$39,000

21st-$37,700

22nd-$36,725

23rd-$35,750

24th-$34,775

25th-$33,800

26th-$32,825

27th-$31,850

28th-$30,875

29th-$29,900

30th-$28,925

31st-$27,950

32nd-$26,975

33rd-$26,000

34th-$25,025

35th-$24,050

36th-$23,075

37th-$22,425

38th-$21,775

39th-$21,125

40th-$20,475

41st-$19,825

42nd-$19,175

43rd-$18,525

44th-$17,875

45th-$17,225

46th-$16,575

47th-$15,925

48th-$15,275

49th-$14,625

50th-$13,975

51st-$13,325

52nd-$12,675

53rd-$12,025

54th-$11,375

55th-$11,050

56th-$10,725

57th-$10,400

58th-$10,075

59th-$9,750

60th-$9,425

61st-$9,100

62nd-$8,775

63rd-$8,450

64th-$8,125

65th-$7,800

The previous winners of the tournament were Adrian Meronk in 2023, Robert MacIntyre in 2022, Nicolai Hojgaard in 2021, Ross McGowan in 2020, Bernd Wiesberger in 2019, Thorbjorn Olesen in 2018, Tyrell Hatton in 2017, Francesco Molinari in 2016, Rikard Karlberg in 2015 and Hennie Otto in 2014.