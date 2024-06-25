DP World Tour’s Italian Open 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

DP World Tour’s latest event, the Italian Open, is going to take place at Adriatic Golf Club starting on June 27. The 2023 edition of the event was won by Adrian Meronk but after joining hands with the LIV fraternity, Meronk is no longer qualified for participation.
Other names that will constitute the field are Patrick Reed, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, and others. Moreover, this is Patrick Reed’s first tournament after his last appearance at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. The prize purse of the Italian Open is $3.25 million for the star-studded field.
2024 Italian Open schedule and how to watch
The Italian Open will take place over four days. Starting on June 27, it ends on June 30. Here's a detailed list of the entire schedule and how to watch it:
Round 1
- Date: June 27, 2024
- Day: Thursday
- Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:00
Round 2
- Date: June 28, 2024
- Day: Friday
- Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:00
Round 3
- Date: June 29, 2024
- Day: Saturday
- Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 12:30
Round 4
- Date: June 30, 2024
- Day: Sunday
- Watch medium: Sky Sports Golf, 11:30
(All times are in BST)
2024 Italian Open venue
For the previous three editions, the tournament was hosted by Marco Simone but this year Adriatic Golf Club is organising the event for the first time. The golf club was founded in 1984 with a unique layout. The red, yellow, and blue courses can be mixed.
The three courses are significantly artistic in their own way. Starting with the blue course, it is similar to the Scottish links with coastal areas. The yellow one has a modern design and gives a tough time to the players. The red course is American-style, with several hurdles for the players.
2024 Italian Open prize money
The purse for the event is $3250,000. Out of which, $552,500 goes to the winner and the last golfer on the leaderboard will receive $7800. Here's a complete breakdown of the payout:
1st-$552,500
2nd-$357,500
3rd-$204,750
4th-$162,500
5th-$137,800
6th-$113,750
7th-$97,500
8th-$81,250
9th-$72,800
10th-$65,000
11th-$59,800
12th-$55,900
13th-$52,325
14th-$49,725
15th-$47,775
16th-$45,825
17th-$43,875
18th-$41,925
19th-$40,300
20th-$39,000
21st-$37,700
22nd-$36,725
23rd-$35,750
24th-$34,775
25th-$33,800
26th-$32,825
27th-$31,850
28th-$30,875
29th-$29,900
30th-$28,925
31st-$27,950
32nd-$26,975
33rd-$26,000
34th-$25,025
35th-$24,050
36th-$23,075
37th-$22,425
38th-$21,775
39th-$21,125
40th-$20,475
41st-$19,825
42nd-$19,175
43rd-$18,525
44th-$17,875
45th-$17,225
46th-$16,575
47th-$15,925
48th-$15,275
49th-$14,625
50th-$13,975
51st-$13,325
52nd-$12,675
53rd-$12,025
54th-$11,375
55th-$11,050
56th-$10,725
57th-$10,400
58th-$10,075
59th-$9,750
60th-$9,425
61st-$9,100
62nd-$8,775
63rd-$8,450
64th-$8,125
65th-$7,800
The previous winners of the tournament were Adrian Meronk in 2023, Robert MacIntyre in 2022, Nicolai Hojgaard in 2021, Ross McGowan in 2020, Bernd Wiesberger in 2019, Thorbjorn Olesen in 2018, Tyrell Hatton in 2017, Francesco Molinari in 2016, Rikard Karlberg in 2015 and Hennie Otto in 2014.