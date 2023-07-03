“Easy target, do that to big Bryson” – Fans react to video of Richard Bland’s 84 seconds first stroke that was penalized by LIV Golf

Last Sunday, at Real Club Valderrama, the spotlight was on Richard Bland, who was penalized for taking 84 seconds to tee at the start of the round. He received a one-stroke penalty as he exceeded the allotted time as per the LIV Golf League Pace of Play Rule.

However, the video of Bland's slow play incident surfaced on the internet just recently. It was shared by NUCLR GOLF on their Twitter handle. Here is the video:

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF “On the tee of the 15th hole, Richard Bland, who was first to play, received a time of 84 seconds for his first stroke. This exceeded the allotted time per the policy. Bland was immediately notified by an official and assessed a one-stroke penalty.



In the video, at first, Richard Bland's caddie placed his bag on the ground. Then, Bland and all of his other group golfers came to the location. He, then, pulled out a rangefinder and went forward to watch the hole for a few seconds. Later, he came back near his bag, kept his rangefinder and pulled out his diary, and wrote something.

After standing for a few more seconds, he pulled out his diary. After having a quick look, keeps he put it in his back pocket. He, then, pulled out his golf club and went to pin down his tee.

Later on, he came back and practiced a few shadow shots, and stood for a few more seconds. He, then, rushed to his tee and then waited for a few seconds to hit the shot.

Richard Bland took almost 49 seconds to hit the shot after pinning his tee. Soon after he hit his shot, the officials informed him that he has exceeded the tee limit and handed him a one-stroke penalty.

Fans react to Richard Bland’s slow play at LIV Golf Andalucia

Following NUCLR GOLF posting the video on their Twitter, the comment section saw fans furious over Richard Bland's slow play. The golfer was heavily trolled for wasting time.

One of the fans suggested that the target was easy and urged Bland to hit for Bryson DeChambeau, who later finished second on the individual leaderboard.

"Easy target, do that to big Bryson"

Another fan felt that Bland was too busy listening to music that he could not hit the shot on time.

Michael Stechnicki @DosWappo @NUCLRGOLF Probably too busy listening to the music being played on the course @NUCLRGOLF Probably too busy listening to the music being played on the course

One fan was so furious that he asked for Richard Bland to be taken out of the LIV Golf League. Interestingly, the golfer is currently ranked 41 in the season standings. If things do not go in his way, he may get relegated, too.

A fan even went on to troll the entire LIV GOlf league. He sarcastically made fun of the league's motto calling it 'slower.'

Stephen Andrew @StephenAnd747 @NUCLRGOLF Absolutely ridiculous, the only time he took was for a gust of wind to die down just after he teed up his ball, give someone a little power! Pathetic decision. @NUCLRGOLF Absolutely ridiculous, the only time he took was for a gust of wind to die down just after he teed up his ball, give someone a little power! Pathetic decision.

However, there were a few fans who came out in support of Richard Bland. They mentioned that other caddies and players were busy measuring the yardage and the golfer should not be blamed in this alone.

Here are some of the comments in support of Bland:

Billy Dempsey @BDemps @NUCLRGOLF The first 45+ seconds of the video show the caddies for the other players measuring yardage on the tee box. I don’t put all of that on Bland. I’d say his time was actually about 65 seconds. @NUCLRGOLF The first 45+ seconds of the video show the caddies for the other players measuring yardage on the tee box. I don’t put all of that on Bland. I’d say his time was actually about 65 seconds.

PAUL CARSON @PCARSON62 @NUCLRGOLF I had read a article about this which included the lead up to this, in his defence I would say as he is first up he has 85 seconds but other players and caddies are milling around in the way while him and his caddie work out wind and distance. @NUCLRGOLF I had read a article about this which included the lead up to this, in his defence I would say as he is first up he has 85 seconds but other players and caddies are milling around in the way while him and his caddie work out wind and distance.

JustMe @DA_ders

I would not have classified that as slow play. @NUCLRGOLF When does the clock actually start? The moment he steps on the tee box? Right after verifying distance?I would not have classified that as slow play. @NUCLRGOLF When does the clock actually start? The moment he steps on the tee box? Right after verifying distance? I would not have classified that as slow play.

Slow play in golf is not a new term. In the 2023 season itself, a number of golfers have been trolled for their slow play in the events. Brooks Koepka, during the 2023 Masters, and Patrick Cantlay, during the 2023 RBC Heritage, were two prominent golfers who faced backlash due to their slow-paced game.

