Emily Kristine Pedersen: All you need to know about Aditi Ashok's opponent for gold in Olympics golf

Emily Kristine Pedersen has put the world on notice with her sensational performance at the Olympics. The Danish golfer is currently in contention to win the gold medal in the women's individual stroke play.

After finishing Round 3 in third place, Pedersen has come back strongly to give herself a chance at winning gold today. In this article, we will talk about a few things you need to know about Emily Kristine Pedersen.

There's been lots of excitement so far. Let's add some more! 🤪



🇯🇵 Mone Inami and 🇩🇰 Emily Kristine Pedersen are both 3-under today and have made it a four-way tie for second at 13-under.#Olympics #Golf pic.twitter.com/2Ntp2cftcJ — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 7, 2021

# Emily Kristine Pedersen started golf at a very young age

Emily Kristine Pedersen started off with golf when she was only 10 years old. She competed in junior level competitions and by the age of 12, she was on the national team. Pedersen had a stellar amateur career. She won the European Ladies Amateur Championship and the prestigious British Ladies Amateur Championship which put a great start to a brilliant career.

# Emily Kristine Pedersen' dad has been a huge support in her golfing career

Emily Kristine Pedersen is very close to both her parents. Her dad supported her golf career right from her amateur career days. While talking to her dad, Emily told LPGA that:

" He got me into golf and he has been a big supporter the whole way. He kept me going when I was down and I was really happy to go through something really positive and good with him because he is right beside me off the course."

# How many professional titles has Emily Kristine Pedersen won in her career?

Emily Kristine Pedersen has won a total of 5 professional titles in her career.

Hero Women's Indian Open - 2015

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - 2020

Saudi Ladies International - 2020

Saudi Ladies Team International - 2020

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana - 2020

# What is Emily Kristine Pedersen's LPGA ranking?

Emily Kristine Pedersen is currently placed 72nd in the LPGA rankings. Her brilliant performance in the Ladies European tour over the last 2 years has helped her rankings significantly.

# Emile Kristen Pedersen's brilliant comeback

Emily Kristine Pedersen did not perform well in 2018 and 2019. She fell to 549th in the world rankings. However, the Dane returned to her best in 2020. The golfer claims that the pandemic helped her work on her swinging technique. Her brilliance helped her top the order of Merit rankings for the Ladies European Tour in 2020. The golfer also received the coveted 2020 Golden Golf Ball Award in Denmark.

