Olympics 2021: How many rounds are there in women's golf? Explaining the rules of the sport Aditi Ashok, Diskha Dagar are competing in

Aditi Ashok completed yet another fantastic round of golf at the Olympics 2021 to find herself in second position with a score of 12 under par after three rounds.

A tropical storm alert in Tokyo has added spice to the event. The IGF competitions committee has announced that, in case weather plays spoilsport and Round 4 cannot be completed, the event will revert to a 54-hole instead of a 72-hole event.

This could potentially seal a medal for India in golf, its first in the sport. The other Indian in the event, Diksha Dagar, is sitting in the 51st position.

In this article, we take a look at how golf is played.

Golf at Olympics 2021

As we all know, golf requires a participant to hit a ball into a hole and counts the number of strokes it takes to manage that.

The Olympics have a stroke play competition where golfers compete on an 18-hole golf course over four rounds of competition. This effectively means that the event has four times 18, i.e. 72 holes.

Each hole is assigned a number of strokes that it is likely to be completed in, depending on its degree of difficulty and distance from the tee (starting point) to the hole. Usually a par score for a hole varies between three and five shots. A player who finds the hole in the set number of strokes is said to have achieved the par.

If a player finishes the hole in a lower number of shots, they are said to be under par. If it takes them more shots than the set number, they are over par.

At the end of the contest, the golfer who completes the 72-hole course in the least number of shots wins. At the Olympics 2021, the par score for a single round of 18 holes is 71.

So far in the women's competition, Aditi Ashok has completed her rounds with scores of 67, 66 and 68. Her cumulative under par score is 12.

If she manages to continue this performance in the fourth round, she will seal a medal for India in a sport that not many would have expected.

Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar has managed scores of 76, 72 and 72 during the three rounds.

Aditi Ashok's standings in Tokyo

