Explained: India's Aditi Ashok might be closer to a historic Olympic medal than you think

Aditi Ashok's brilliant performance at the Olympics has given India hope of winning a medal in golf. The Indian is currently tied at second position and has a golden chance of finishing on the podium. Given the extreme weather conditions, there was speculation that the women's golf tournament would be reduced to 54 holes. This would have been great news for Aditi, as it would have bolstered her chances of winning a medal. However, it was later confirmed that the competition would remain a 72-hole tournament.

Aditi Ashok is giving us reasons for more celebrations 😊 pic.twitter.com/U2XeDtqgkD — Bhaskar Rao (@deepolice12) August 5, 2021

Aditi Ashok has been brilliant so far

The golfer is currently tied second with Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen with a total of 133 [-9]. The sensational Indian had also ended Day 1 of the event T2. She was successful in rolling five birdies, out of which three came in her last four holes. The birdies came in holes 2, 5, 15, 17 and 18.

With two more rounds to play, the Indian still has a lot to do. She will have to continue her brilliance in round 3 to stay in contention for a medal in the women's individual golf event.

meanwhile, on the golf course, aditi ashok has completed her second round and is in the joint lead..long way to go, but this is a terrific position to be in!#Golf #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/TUEhhKJ1j9 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 5, 2021

The Indian golfer started her journey at the tender age of five. She has since grown to be one of the best female golfers in India. At her second Olympics in Tokyo, she is already an experienced international contender. She will hope to make the most of her fantastic start and replicate similar performances in the remaining two rounds to win the medal.

When is Aditi Ashok's Round 3 in golf?

Aditi Ashok will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 3 on August 6. The event will resume at 4:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the Olympic golf events?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The event will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams will be available on the Sony LIV app.

