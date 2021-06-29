Aditi Ashok first female Indian golfer to make the cut for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Aditi Ashok became the first female Indian golfer to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This will be the 23-year-old's second Olympics appearance. Ashok also participated in the 2016 edition in Rio, where she finished 41st.

The professional golfer secured her Tokyo berth after she finished as the highest-ranked Indian golfer in the women's Olympic rankings. Aditi has a field ranking of 45 as per the latest rankings.

It has now been confirmed that Ashok will be heading to Tokyo for the quadrennial extravaganza. The Bangalore-born golfer soon took to Twitter to share the news with her fans.

"I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I'm privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again"

India's Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju was quick to congratulate Aditi on her impressive feat. He tweeted:

I congratulate @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today. She is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics. pic.twitter.com/3iFV8ztD3x — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 29, 2021

The Arjuna Awardee was also congratulated by the official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India via the following tweet:

Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today.



She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/lkpiaUPZ4p — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 29, 2021

Aditi is also known for becoming the first Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) player from India.

Aditi eager to make an impact in Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok had an impressive start at the Rio Olympics but faltered when it mattered most. She had started off with rounds of 68-68-69 and was in medal contention but only managed 76 in the final round to drop finish 41st.

The Indian golfer will now look to forget the past and make a mark at the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi recently overtook Anirban Lahiri and became the first Indian to take part in 17 Major appearances.

The ace Indian golfer is leaving no stone unturned in her preparations for the Olympics. She will be accompanied by fellow Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who will also be taking part in his second Olympics.

India's golf aficionados will be looking forward to the performances of both these golfers at the Tokyo Olympics.

