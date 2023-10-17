Exploring the complete star-studded roster of Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy’s TGL Golf league

The TGL Golf League is officially open for business. This Tuesday, the final four names were announced on the circuit's roster, which will be hosted and headlined by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The final four spots on the upcoming circuit were filled by Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Kevin Kisner. They rounded out the 24 players who will compete in six teams beginning January 9, 2024.

The full TGL Golf League roster is as follows:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Adam Scott Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Billy Horschel Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Max Homa Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Shane Lorwy Tyrrell Hatton Cameron Young Sahith Theegala Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Lucas Glover Wyndham Clark Min Woo Lee Kevin Kisner

Although the integration of each team is still unknown, there is no doubt that the league is launching a very strong roster. Among the 24 players are 11 Major winners with a combined 31 victories.

Also included are players who were very prominent on the PGA Tour last season, such as Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy. They also include rising young stars such as Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Min Woo Lee.

Finally, there is no shortage of players with a long history in professional golf who still have a lot to give athletically. Examples include Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.

It is still unclear if Tiger Woods will be able to play, but if he does, the pedigree of the circuit will be enhanced considerably.

TGL Golf League format and details reviewed

It was originally reported that there would be six teams of three players each in the TGL Golf League. In the end, there will be four members in each team, for a total of 24 players.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's upcoming league projected looks (Image via Getty).

However, it is stipulated that only three players will represent each team in every match. The fourth player, who is not called up, will be considered a "resting" player.

So far, the identities of four teams have been released: Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL Boston, Atlanta Drive GC and TGL New York. These teams (plus the two yet to be announced) will follow the franchise format, with investors including Venus and Serena Williams, Fenway Sports Group, Arthur Blank and Seth Cohen, among others.

The league will consist of 15 matches (one per week) at a virtual venue (The Sofi Center) built in Palm Beach, Florida. After the regular schedule, semifinals and finals will be played. The entire competition will be broadcasted by ESPN on prime time.

TGL Golf League is the first and primary product of TMRW Sports, a company that includes Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with NBC Sports producer Dick Ebersol, media executive Mike McCarley and other investors.

The company's goal, as stated at its founding ceremony in August 2022, is to develop new approaches to sports and entertainment based on today's technological advances.