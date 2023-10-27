Exploring golf's ‘scariest’ holes around the world

Golf is one of the most peaceful sports in the world. The golf tournaments are played in the most peaceful locations in the world.

However, the game is not as easy as it seems on the screen. There have been several golf holes which could be a nightmare for players.

Here are some of the scariest golf holes in the world.

Exploring golf's ‘scariest’ holes

#1 Old Course, St. Andrews (17th Hole)

Old Course, St. Andrews (17th Hole) (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 17th hole of the old Golf course at St. Andrews is one of the most popular holes in the world. It's a par 4 hole, which is around 455 yards. It is one of the scariest golf holes in the world.

According to Golf Digest, at the 2015 British Open average, 4.8 bogeys of the field were recorded on the Road Hole.

#2 18th Hole, Blue Monster Course

18th Hole, Blue Monster Course (Image via Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

A major renovation to the 18th hole of the Blue Monster Golf Course in Doral has made it one of the most challenging golf holes for golfers. There were around 69 bogeys recorded on the hole at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2015 and there were just four birdies in 145 attempts, making it one of the toughest golf holes in the world.

#3 Fourth Hole, Bethpage Black

Fourth Hole, Bethpage Black (Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The fourth hole of the Bethpage Black is again one of the scariest golf holes in the world. This par 5 hole expands up to 517 yards and golfers find it difficult to make birdie on it.

#4 17th Hole, TPC Sawgrass

17th Hole, TPC Sawgrass (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass is called Island Green and it is also one of the toughest golf holes in the world. It's a par 3 hole that extends 137 yards.

Speaking about the hole, Mark Calcavecchia said (via Golf Digest):

“It’s like having a 3 o’clock appointment for a root canal. You’re thinking about it all morning and you feel bad all day. You kind of know, sooner or later, you’ve got to get to it.”

#5 17th Hole, Ocean Course

17th Hole, Ocean Course, Kiawah Island (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to Golf Digest, Ocean Course in Kiawah Island is one of the top 20 toughest golf courses in the world. Its 17th hole is best known for its difficulties. The hole is par 3 and is around 231 yards.