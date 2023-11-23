Exploring the recent rule changes in golf which can trim strokes off your score

The game of golf has been constantly changing over time. While technological advancements have made the game even more enjoyable, the continuous amendments in the rules test the skills of a player and make the game harder to play.

In this article, we speak about some rules that have relatively affected the game in a positive sense. But they might often trim off the strokes in your scorecard.

So, without any further delay, let's have a detailed look at some recent rules changes in golf:

1) Usage of Distance Measuring Devices (DMD)

Golfers often use DMDs such as rangefinders or golf watches to get easy details of the course they are playing on. Before 2019, it solely depended on the Local Rule of competition for the authority to use a Distance Measuring Device.

However, as per Rule 4.3, all the players are prohibited from using a DMD, until and unless a committee as per the Local Rule allows them to do so.

2) No penalty on the ball accidentally hitting you

Before 2008, if a ball hit you accidentally, there was no penalty imposed for a maximum of two shots. Later on, in the new revisions of the rules, the number of shots decreased to one.

However, as per the new Rule 11.1a, no penalty is imposed on you, no matter how many times such accidental incidents happen.

3) No penalty for accidentally moving the golf ball on the putting green

Although the rule has been practiced locally until 2019, the new 13.1d stated that if a player accidentally moves the golf ball off his/her opponent (another player), he/she will not be handed over a penalty.

The reason behind changing this rule was the new shape, slope, and conditions of golf courses available across the globe. There are times when a player could naturally move the ball without even disturbing it.

4) No penalty for accidentally moving the golf ball while searching for it

You might have seen a golfer playing a rough shot that might land the ball into bushes. Sometimes, while searching for the ball, he/she might accidentally move the ball from its original landing position.

Initially, a golfer used to get penalized for moving the golf ball, however, as per rule 7.4, no penalty is imposed on a golfer if he/she accidentally moves the ball while searching for it.

It is still noteworthy that he/she has to put the ball in its initial landing position and should find it in under three minutes.

5) No penalty on accidental double hitting

Taiwanese golfer T C Chen was famously a victim of suffering a loss due to a penalty he was handed for double hitting the golf ball in the 1985 US Open.

However, after the new rule 11.3, hitting the golf ball multiple times in a single stroke (while in motion) will not let a player receive a stroke penalty. However, the hit should be an accident, not a deliberate one.