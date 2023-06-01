Fact Check: Did Greg Norman reveal why LIV Golf will no longer report TV ratings? Viral post debunked

LIV Golf is gradually growing into a more publicly acknowledged series. Just recently, the Washington DC tournament reported a record crowd of 14,000 on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club.

However, is this the case with TV viewerships and ratings too?

A parody Twitter account called "Tour Golf" claimed that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman explained the reason why the league will no longer report TV ratings.

Fact Check: The authenticity of viral post claiming Norman about not reporting the TV ratings cannot be verified. No prominent media outlets have reported any such statement about the LIV Golf CEO saying any such thing. Therefore, the viral tweet appears to involve fake news.

Here is the viral tweet:

"Greg Norman explained why LIV will no longer report TV ratings. He said 'Ultimately, we just didn’t have room in the budget to pay for this department,'" the tweet read.

Tour Golf @TuorGolf Greg Norman explained why LIV will no longer report TV ratings.



He said “Ultimately, we just didn’t have room in the budget to pay for this department.” Greg Norman explained why LIV will no longer report TV ratings.He said “Ultimately, we just didn’t have room in the budget to pay for this department.” https://t.co/HvdGEYGW4I

Fans react to claim about LIV Golf Boss Greg Norman's TV ratings statement

The LIV Golf DC concluded last Sunday with Harold Varner III winning his first title in the league. According to reports, the Trump National Golf Club, which hosted the event, garnered a record crowd in the third round.

Just after few days of the tournament's conclusion, the aforementioned tweet involving a quote from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman about TV ratings went viral. However, as per our research, the tweet appear to be fake.

Despite no assurance of authenticity of the claim maid by the Twitter account, fans jumped into the comment section in full flow to heavily criticize Norman.

Here are some of the top responses from the comments section of the post:

"Wasted all the money!! But then he would need a big microscope to see the viewing figures...." one commenter wrote.

Zenmonkey @Zen86175313 🤣 🤣



But then he would need a big microscope to see the viewing figures.... @TuorGolf Wasted all the money!! 🤣But then he would need a big microscope to see the viewing figures.... @TuorGolf Wasted all the money!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣But then he would need a big microscope to see the viewing figures....

"'Ultimately our business model is failing and not generating enough revenue to measure how bad we are doing.' Price of oil dropped based on Russia flooding the market and now the Saudis are reevaluating their commitments. Trouble is brewing," another tweeted.

Life of Brian @officebrian @TuorGolf “Ultimately our business model is failing and not generating enough revenue to measure how bad we are doing.” Price of oil dropped based on Russia flooding the market and now the Saudis are reevaluating their commitments. Trouble is brewing @TuorGolf “Ultimately our business model is failing and not generating enough revenue to measure how bad we are doing.” Price of oil dropped based on Russia flooding the market and now the Saudis are reevaluating their commitments. Trouble is brewing

"Great, great negotiator. First offer starts at 100 million guaranteed. This is usually what people get as a counter offer from the competition," one Twitter user said.

James Kelley @jim_kelley111 @TuorGolf Great, great negotiator. First offer starts at 100 million guaranteed. This is usually what people get as a counter offer from the competition. @TuorGolf Great, great negotiator. First offer starts at 100 million guaranteed. This is usually what people get as a counter offer from the competition.

"Is that the best you could come up with Shark? Gizzilions for players, no money for marketing?" one user questioned.

John Fulford-Brown @jfbcomm @TuorGolf Is that the best you could come up with Shark? Gizzilions for players, no money for marketing? @TuorGolf Is that the best you could come up with Shark? Gizzilions for players, no money for marketing?

"When you're ratings are that poor..the smart move is to not make it world wide knowledge that you have horrible ratings. What would he expect when LIV is basically an internet tour. Guess the Crown Prince would spring for the $ and is getting tired of wasting money as well," another user tweeted.

BoudreauxandPete @MikeCar15682261 @TuorGolf When you're ratings are that poor..the smart move is to not make it world wide knowledge that you have horrible ratings. What would he expect when LIV is basically an internet tour. Guess the Crown Prince would spring for the $ and is getting tired of wasting money as well @TuorGolf When you're ratings are that poor..the smart move is to not make it world wide knowledge that you have horrible ratings. What would he expect when LIV is basically an internet tour. Guess the Crown Prince would spring for the $ and is getting tired of wasting money as well

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

Golf @golfundrpar @TuorGolf Yeah sure. I have a bridge I want to sell you as well. 🙄 @TuorGolf Yeah sure. I have a bridge I want to sell you as well. 🙄

weirfanno1 @weirfanno1 @TuorGolf Spent the budget to get bumped by gossip girl if you go over your time slot... @TuorGolf Spent the budget to get bumped by gossip girl if you go over your time slot...

After the successful conclusion of the Washington DC tournament, the Saudi-back league is set to take a one-month break before moving to Spain. The next league event, LIV Golf Valderrama, will commence on June 29.

The one-month break in the league's schedule could be due to the 2023 US Open taking place starting June 15.

Poll : 0 votes