Professional golfer Pat Perez caused a stir on social media after his "explosive" celebration during the LIV Golf Adelaide event. Fans were amazed by his display of passion and emotion, with some even comparing it to the excitement of Ryder Cup points.

During the final round of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Pat Perez made an incredible shot on the 15th hole that had the crowd on their feet. He had hit his tee shot into the rough, leaving himself with a difficult second shot over a large bunker.

Nonetheless, Perez hit a spectacular shot that landed on the green and rolled within inches of the hole. The shot was so good that Perez couldn't contain his excitement, and he broke into an impromptu celebration that left fans cheering.

In a video posted on Twitter by the LIV Golf League, Perez can be seen running towards the green with his arms in the air, shouting and pumping his fists. The crowd erupts in applause as Perez high-fives his caddie and takes a few moments to soak in the moment.

Many fans compared Perez's celebration to the excitement of the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition that pits the best golfers from Europe against their counterparts from the United States.

Overall, the reaction to Pat Perez's celebrations at the event was a testament to the power of passion and emotion in sports.

Go get that @jeffmeyers_ @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ That’s what you gotta love about this league. It’s just so organic. None of it’s contrived at all. Just pure natural emotion @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ That’s what you gotta love about this league. It’s just so organic. None of it’s contrived at all. Just pure natural emotion

Chris Summers, Ed.D. @summers_llm @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ That was a awesome. That ball was 20 ft past the hole if it don't fall. Adelaide was historic and so fun! @livgolf_league @4AcesGC_ That was a awesome. That ball was 20 ft past the hole if it don't fall. Adelaide was historic and so fun!

LIV Golf Adelaide 2023 and its Million-Dollar prize money

LIV Golf Adelaide is a new event in the world of golf, featuring a unique format that combines stroke play and match play. The event is designed to showcase some of the best players in the world, with a total prize purse of $2 million. The inaugural event was held at the Glenelg Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, in April (21-23).

The US's Pat Perez was one of the many participants at the event. The 47-year-old has three PGA Tour wins to his name.

