EA Sports PGA Tour guide: How to level up your character fast

EA Sports PGA Tour is the definitive golf experience fans have been waiting for ever since the company's previous golf title in 2015. This recent iteration of the golf game features an in-depth character creator allowing you to alter the face, body type, hairstyle, and swing animation. Along with vanity, you might also want to level up your golfer.

EA Sports PGA Tour has a leveling system that enhances the abilities of your in-game character. The game comprises skill categories like Power, Accuracy, Control, and Recovery. Accumulating experience (XP) will enable you to enhance these attributes, improving your odds of winning matches in the EA Sports PGA Tour.

Leveling up quickly in EA Sports PGA Tour

There are a plethora of game modes in EA Sports PGA Tour, like Quickplay, Career Mode, Challenges, Tournaments, and several other online modes. It would be best if you partook in the Challenges mode of the EA Sports PGA Tour to accumulate experience (XP) faster.

You can find the following sections within the Challenges mode:

Championship Moments

Sponsors

Spotlights

Coaching Academy

While you can acquire experience by participating in any of the above sections, you must partake in the challenges within the Coaching Academy to make things easier. The challenges in the Coaching Academy are more straightforward and mostly cover the basics of golf, requiring less time to complete.

The following are the three subsections of the Coaching Academy:

PGA Coaching

TrackMan Skills Trainer

PGA Coach: Skill Trainer

It is ideal to complete the tasks in the above categories as they take up a very short amount of your time while yielding tons of XP. Whether you are a beginner or adept at EA Sports PGA Tour, finishing the tasks in these sections is an easy way to level up your in-game golfer and win crucial matches.

The third category, PGA Coach: Skill Trainer, might slow you down since they contain tasks that teach you advanced tactics, requiring more tries to finish. You can exit this section and navigate to the Sponsors tab, which presents you with other unique tasks to complete. Upon completing them, you can even earn a variety of gear items like gloves, clubheads, and more.

Other tactics to earn XP

If you wish to break the monotony of playing the aforementioned challenges back-to-back, feel free to delve into the Career Mode. You can partake in some quick rounds to gauge your in-game golfer's skills and performance. Once you are confident, do engage in a full-round match type.

Playing through Career Mode organically at your own pace will also reward you with a decent amount of XP in the long run. Furthermore, it is best to tone down the game's difficulty to win matches easily and have a better experience overall. Players can refer to this article highlighting all the difficulty settings in the game.

Players must also note that after completing the challenges, the rewards won't be acquired automatically. To claim them, you must manually navigate to the Rewards section at the top of the main menu.

Poll : 0 votes